If you want your Excel to be more secure, setting a password is key. However, if you use it very often, having to enter the password every time can be time-consuming and bothersome. So, in such cases, you may want to remove the password.

In this article, we’re going to show you easy steps on how you can add and remove password from Excel.

How to Add and Remove Password From Excel on Windows

Excel only lets you set a password with up to 15 characters. You can easily add or remove a password within the Excel program using the File tab. However, please note that Excel doesn’t provide you with a password recovery option. So, we recommend noting down your new password.

On Excel Workbook

Here’s how you can add and remove password on Excel Workbook:

Adding a password

Open an Excel spreadsheet and click on File. Click on the Info option.

Click on the Protect Workbook. This will show a drop-down menu.

Now, select the Encrypt with Password option. Enter a new password and click on OK. Re-enter the password and click on OK.

Removing a password

Open your Excel sheet by using your new password. Click on OK. Click on File and then click on the Info option. Click on the Protect Workbook option. In the new drop-down menu, click on the Encrypt with Password option. Now, delete the displayed password.

Click on OK.

On Excel Sheet

You can also add or remove password in individual Excel sheet. Here’re the steps you need to follow:

Adding a password

Open your Excel file and enter your password. From the header menu, click on the Review tab. Click on Protect Sheet.

Type in your new password and then click on OK. Click on the File tab and click on Save.

Removing a password

Open your Excel file and enter your password. From the header menu, click on the Review tab. Click on Unprotect Sheet and again enter your password. If you want to remove the password but protect it from editing, click on Protect Sheet and click on OK while leaving the text field empty.

Click on the File tab and click on Save.

How to Add and Remove Password from Excel on Mac

Excel has slightly different settings on Mac compared to Windows. So, here’s how you can add or remove passwords from Excel on Mac:

Adding a password to Excel

Open an Excel spreadsheet and click on File that’s at the top-left corner of the screen. Click on Passwords.

Excel will ask you to set a password for when you open the file. Then, you’ll get asked again to set another password for when you edit the file.

Click on OK. Excel will ask you to re-enter your passwords. Click on OK.

Removing a password from Excel

Open your Excel file by entering your password. Click on File. Click on Passwords. You’ll see a new pop-up window where you’ve set your passwords. Delete both passwords.

Click on OK.

Other Way to Remove Passwords from Excel Workbook

Besides the ways we mentioned above, you can also refer to some of these easy steps to remove passwords from Excel using the Save As option.

Open an encrypted Excel sheet. Click on the File tab and click on Save As. Click on a folder. You’ll now see a pop-up window. Select Tools at the bottom-right corner of the window. Click on General Options. In the new pop-up window, you’ll notice two text fields for Password to open and Password to modify.

Delete passwords from both the boxes and click on OK. Click on File again and click on Save.

How to Change Password on Excel

If you want to use a more secure password, you can change the password anytime. Here are a few easy steps to do so:

Open your password-protected Excel sheet. Click on the File tab. Click on the Info option and then click on Protect Workbook. This will open a drop-down menu. Click on Encrypt with password. Clear out the existing password from the text field and type in your new password to change it. Excel will ask you to confirm your new password.

Click on OK.

If you’re on a Mac, open your Excel file and go to File. Click on Passwords and clear the text box and enter a new password to change it. Click on OK.

How to Remove Password From Excel File Without Knowing Password

If you forgot the password to your important Excel file, you can still remove it or access it using other techniques. Using online tools or third-party apps can help to access your password-protected file.

You can use online tools, like Password-Find and LostMyPass. Such tools are fairly easy to use and are quick as well.

How to Remove or Change Password From Excel on Office 2011

Here’s how you can remove password from Excel on Office 2011: