How to Remove Password in Windows 11

We often keep our personal computers password protected to prevent unwanted users from accessing our files and folders. But at times, entering the password after every startup feels redundant and frustrating.

If Windows 11 is set up with your Microsoft account, you cannot remove the password from this account as authentication is blended in with the online service.

Nevertheless, Windows has still provided options for each user to disable their login password. This significantly speeds up the startup process with automatic login.

So, if you’re someone who wants to figure out how to disable the password on Windows 11, this guide will be of much help to you. Listed below are all the possible methods through which you can remove your password from Windows 11.

How do you remove passwords in Windows 11

You can disable your login password in Windows 11 by creating and signing in from a local account. A local account is an administrator account where your data are stored on your local computer and not on the remote servers.

The main downside of this account type is that you are not given access to Microsoft features such as Outlook and Microsoft app store.

So, if privacy isn’t your main concern for the time being, disabling your password in Windows 11 is pretty straightforward. There are multiple ways to do so and we will guide you through all of them. Let’s get right to it!

Via the User Accounts Panel

Probably the easiest method out of the bunch, you can remove (disable) your login password from Windows 11 using the User Accounts Panel. Keep in mind that this doesn’t remove the password from your PC, but allows you to log in without any form of authentication. Follow the steps below to do so:

From the Start menu, search for and go to netplwiz. On the Users tab, select the account that you’d like to disable the password of. Uncheck Users must enter a user name and password to use this computer.

Click on Apply. Enter your Microsoft password to enable automatic login. Click OK to end the process.

Via the Settings

If you’re already logged in using a local account, then removing your password is a much more straightforward and easier process. But keep in mind that this method doesn’t work if you try to sign in using your Microsoft account. The steps below explains you how to do so.

From the Start menu, go to Settings. Select Accounts from the left panel. Go to Sign-in options. Expand Password and click Change.

Enter your current password to continue. For New Password and Confirm Password, leave the fields blank. Finally, Finish the process.

Via CMD

You can remove your password on Windows 11 through the command prompt as well. After following the steps mentioned below, your account will be accessible without a password.

Press Windows key + R to open the run command box. Type cmd and hit Ctrl + Shift + Enter to open cmd through system32. Type net user to view all the accounts. Type the following command to update your password.

net user USERNAME *

Be sure to replace USERNAME with the account name you want to update the password of.

Press the Enter button twice to keep the password and confirm password field blank. Close the Command Prompt.

FAQs

How to Create a Local Account

Hence, if you want to remove your login password from Windows, you should sign in using a local account. The steps below show you how to do so:

Open Settings. Go to Accounts. Click on Your Info. Under the Account Settings, select Sign in with a local account instead.

Confirm your password to continue. Enter the username for your local account. Leave a blank space for the New Password and Confirm Password tab. Click Next. Finally, click on Sign out and finish.

How to Use the Registry to Enable Auto-login

The registry is a database consisting of Windows configuration settings. So, it’s recommended to back up your registry before making any change as a minor blunder could cause stability issues and system failures.

The steps below can help you enable automatic login via the registry.