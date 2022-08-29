Using Slack, you can communicate and collaborate with different group members to help advance your project. With the Slack channel feature, you can create certain channels for a specific need of the project and add people. But, once the work is complete, you may want to remove the person who is no longer part of the project for privacy or other reasons.

Provided that you are an administrator, you have access to remove a member’s account from a public channel. In this article, we will share with you the techniques to remove someone from the slack channel.

How to Remove Someone From Slack Channel?

As mentioned above, you need to be the Workspace Owner or Admin to remove someone from the public channel. Likewise, it is up to Workspace owners and Org owners to provide access to the members to remove another person from the channel. Meanwhile, in a private channel, any member can remove others.

We will look at the step-by-step guide to help you remove someone from the Slack channel.

On Computer

First, open Slack or go to Slack’s official site from your browser. Then, input the login credentials if you are not already logged in. From the left column, choose a channel name (E.g., #abc).

Now, click the Profile picture cluster to view the member list. You can find it on the upper right side of the screen.

Locate the person you intend to remove and click on it. A new menu list will display. Here, select the Remove option.

Next, choose Remove when the pop-up message appears on your screen.

On Phone

Open Slack. Sign in using the login details in case you haven’t. Swipe the left side of the screen to display the team menu. Choose the channel name from where you want to remove the desired person. Then, on the text bar, input /remove @abc.

Next, select the Send option or the Paper airplane icon.

Note: You cannot remove someone from the #general channel. Likely, when you remove someone from a channel, they will receive the You cannot remove someone from thechannel. Likely, when you remove someone from a channel, they will receive the Slackbot notification about their removal.

Other Alternative

As an alternative approach, you can even deactivate someone’s account in Slack. For that, you need to have a particular role in the workspace. Doing so will remove that user from the specific channel and the entire workspace.

You get access to deactivate other members with specified admin or above roles. Below are the roles admins, owners, and primary owners can have in the Free, Pro, and Business+ plans.

Workspace Admins: Deactivate members and guests

Deactivate members and guests Workspace Owners: Deactivate members and guests, deactivate Workspace Admins

Deactivate members and guests, deactivate Workspace Admins Workspace Primary Owner: Deactivate members and guests, deactivate Workspace Admins, deactivate Workplace Owners, deactivate a Workspace

Likely, the role is similar in the Enterprise Grid Plan. The Workspace Admins, Workspace Owners, and Workspace Primary Owner are replaced by Org Admins, Org Owners, and Org Primary Owner.

Note: Deactivating the Workspace or Org Primary Owner is only possible when they transfer their primary owner role to another person. You can check the Deactivating the Workspace or Org Primary Owner is only possible when they transfer their primary owner role to another person. You can check the Slack help center to learn more about transferring ownership.

Deactivate Someone’s Account From the Slack Workspace

When you decide to deactivate someone’s account, you need to be aware of the plan you are currently using in the workspace and follow the steps below.

On Free, Pro, and Business+ Plans

Launch Slack. Then, from the top left panel, select the workspace name. Now, choose the Administration option from the list. After that, choose the Manage members option.

You will now see the list of members along with other specifications. You need to press the Three-dots on the right end of the user name. Next, select Deactivate account.

Now, you need to click Deactivate to confirm your choice.

On Enterprise Grid Plan

Open Slack > select workspace name > Settings & administration. Then, press the Organization settings option. On the left panel, click the People icon. Now, choose Members. From the list of members, select the box next to the user name that you want to deactivate. Finally, choose Deactivate. If you see a confirmation message, hit the Deactivate option.

When you deactivate an account, it won’t notify the person. Instead, the person will be logged out across all devices. Meanwhile, the profile information of that member will not erase. Only the Primary Owner gets to delete it.

After your slack account is deactivated, it is not possible for you to activate it back. But, you can get your account reactivated through an admin or owner. Also, you can activate someone’s deactivated account when you have administrative privileges. You can check the Slack support page for more details on reactivating the slack account.