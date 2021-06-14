How To Remove Weather From Taskbar on New Windows 10 Update

Windows is constantly experimenting with new and exciting stuff. The latest update also brings a lot of unique elements. But the weather widget on your taskbar is pretty hard to miss. Especially if you hover on it accidentally, and a gigantic box with news, weather, time, stocks, and loads of other stuff pops up on your screen.

Among all the other aspects that come under the News and Interests section, Windows, for some reason, decided to let the weather just stick around in the taskbar. However, if this does not suit your fancy, there’s no need to worry. If you were wondering how to remove weather from the taskbar, it’s just a quick couple of steps.

How to remove Weather from Taskbar

Right-click on the weather icon on the taskbar. Select News and Interests Click on Turn off

Doing so removes the entire News and Interests from your taskbar completely. But if there are only a few things that you would like to change instead of complete deletion, Windows gives plenty of customization options as well.

Enable Weather on Taskbar again

If you’ve gone used to this new feature and now miss it after the delete, don’t worry. Here’s how you can get it back.

Right-click on the taskbar. Select News and Interests Select Show Icon and text

How to stop News and Interests opening on Hover

Many users seem to want to get rid of this particular feature. When you Hover on the weather icon, the entire pop-up of the News and Interests section appears even accidentally.

Here’s how to turn it off.

Right-Click on the weather icon Select News and Interests Click on Turn Hover Off

How to remove weather Text from the taskbar

If you want the news and interest feature to be still easily accessible from the taskbar but don’t want all the text with the weather updates, you can do that too! Here’s how:

Right-click on the weather icon Select News and Interests Click on Show Icon Only

When you do this, you should see only the weather icon on the taskbar. A tiny but significant difference, especially if you have a keen eye for design elements!

That’s it! In a few simple steps, you can easily remove the weather from the taskbar. We hope this helped you with your queries!

What do you prefer? Having the weather on or off from the taskbar? Let us know below. Also, drop in the comments what you feel about the latest Windows updates!

