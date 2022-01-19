How To Repair Crossbow in Minecraft?

A crossbow is a powerful ranged weapon in Minecraft. You usually come across pillagers carrying it. It brings more damage than a bow despite being quite slow. You can also craft a crossbow yourself or repair one using an anvil.

Before we talk about repairing a crossbow, let’s see how we can craft it.

How to Craft a Crossbow in Minecraft?

You will need an iron ingot, a tripwire hook, three sticks, and two strings to craft a Crossbow.

Open your Crafting GUI and place the tripwire hook in the middle. Place two strings on either side of the hook. Add the iron ingot on top of the hook.

Now, put sticks on either side of the ingot and one under the tripwire hook. You can then grab the crossbow from the right side of the GUI.

How to Repair a Crossbow in Minecraft?

There are several ways to repair the crossbow in Minecraft. First, let’s look at repairing the crossbow using a grindstone.

Repair Crossbow Using a Grindstone

Grindstone is a useful tool to repair and disenchant your items. To repair the crossbow using Grindstone, you can follow these steps:

Place the damaged crossbow on the top of the Grindstone GUI. Place another one on the bottom space. You can get the repaired crossbow on the right.



It is best to remember that grindstone adds the durability of two damaged crossbows and adds 5% more health. So, you can also use multiple damaged crossbows and repeat the process until you get a fully repaired crossbow.

Repairing a Crossbow Using an Anvil

Anvil, similar to the grindstone, uses multiple crossbows to repair the original one.

Place the damaged crossbow on the left side of the anvil. Add another crossbow to the middle. You can then grab the repaired crossbow from the right side of the anvil’s GUI.



Although the grindstone and anvil use the same mechanics, the first one removes any enchantment you have on the crossbow, while the latter does not.

Repairing a Crossbow Using the Crafting Table

You can also use the crafting table to repair your crossbow. You will need at least one more crossbow to repair the damage.

Place both crossbows on the crafting table next to each other. You can take the repaired crossbow from the product section on the right.



How to Repair an Enchanted Crossbow?

You can use the anvil and the above process to enchant the crossbow. However, it is best to keep the following points in mind while repairing the enchanted crossbow:

Repairing an enchanted crossbow with another enchanted one results in a single crossbow with both of the previous one’s enchantments. Furthermore, if both have the same enchantment, they do not increase levels. If the crossbow in the middle of the anvil has any loaded ammunition, it gets sacrificed in the process.



Are There Mods for Crossbow?

There are different mods specifically for crossbows. You can search for popular mods for the plugin you use and find the one that suits your needs. Some mods can give you an easier repairing process, while some may give you different variations of crossbows.

You cannot add any mods until you install plugins that let you play with mods. Some of the popular mods to install are Forge and Fabric. You can look for the plugin version of the game you want to play and install them.

FAQs

Why Cannot I Repair My Crossbow?

There may be many different reasons why you cannot repair your crossbow. Some of the common ones include:

Your crossbow already has full health.

You do not have enough experience points to repair the crossbow.

The repair cost may be too expensive, especially if you have multiple enchants or have repaired them a lot of times.

If none of the above reasons are responsible, you may be facing a minor bug. Restarting your game should fix it.

Are Crossbows Better Than Bows?

Crossbows deal more damage than the bow. An unenchanted bow does 1-10 hit points of damage, while the crossbow does 6-11. However, crossbows take a longer time than bows to charge their shots. Additionally, you can load the crossbow with ammunition and shoot it later, while the bow cannot hold any arrows.

Furthermore, you can add a firework star to the firework rockets and use it as ammunition for the crossbows, dealing 11-18 blast damage. The crossbow can have the upper hand against the bow if you enchant it.

Do I Need to Craft Different Arrows for Crossbows?

No, the crossbows use the regular arrows as ammunition in Minecraft. Additionally, they can also use firework rockets as ammunition. You can add firework stars to the rockets and make them deal heavy damage to your enemies.