The internet is a wonderful place, but it has its fair share of ’bad actors.’ So, it is not uncommon to face rude comments or bullies online. And, even though Discord is a wonderful app, not every experience you have will be pleasant. So, what would a person do if they were to run into someone who was not so nice?

Discord does not have a robust auto-moderation system. But, that does not mean you are powerless when facing a problematic conversation on the app. Here are a few ways you can tackle these issues and report someone on Discord.

How to Report Someone on Discord

Report to Server Moderators

If the person or post you want to report is on a Discord server, the person you should report this to is the server’s moderator. A moderator’s job on a server is to police the server and see to it that the terms of the server are maintained.

Lots of big and popular servers have a big moderation team that fulfills this role. They are there to assist if you have any bad experiences with someone on the server or to filter content that violates the server’s rules or terms of service.

Find Server Moderator on PC

It’s easy to report a discord user on PC to a server moderator. Most servers have a separate role on the right side of the screen that shows you who the moderators are.

For example, below is a picture of such a server with moderator roles. Click on moderator’s icon to see their full role list. Here, you can see the option at the bottom to message them.

Report to Moderator on Mobile

The process is similar on mobile.

Scroll to the top of the server and press the Users button. The member’s list window should pop up. There, press on the moderator you want to message. The moderator’s profile should now pop up when you press their image. Press the Message button to send them a message!

Report to Trust and Safety Team

The above method works for servers, but what about when something happens in a DM or a private server with no moderators? Well, Discord also has a way to contact their Trust and Safety Team to report grievances directly.

Enable Developer Mode to Report IDs on PC

For effective reporting on PC, you will need to have the ID of the profile you want to report or the Message link if it is a message. For that, you will need to enable Developer Mode on your device. Here are the steps to enable and use Developer Mode to report to Discord Trust and Safety Team:

Press the gear icon to the right side of your profile. Scroll down to the Advanced tab on the left, and enable Developer Mode on the right. Close settings by pressing Escape. Now, right-click the message or profile you want to report. Here, you will see the Copy ID and Copy Message Link option. Click it to copy the ID or link to the clipboard. Save both links and id somewhere in a text file so you don’t lose it. Finally, contact Discord support. Enter your email address, and select the appropriate option on “How can we help?”. When you select the type of grievance, “Message Link” and “User ID” options should appear. These are where you would paste the ID and link you copied earlier. Fill in any other remaining boxes and press Submit when you are done. For better support, make sure to add any screenshots on the Attachments section and fill the Description with relevant info.

This is how you report on Discord using its Desktop Application. Read on further for the Mobile version of the Discord App.

Report Messages and Accounts on Discord Mobile

Standard Method

This process is marginally simpler on mobile. You do not need to enable developer mode or mess around with IDs in this method. To report messages and accounts on mobile:

Press and hold the message or profile you want to report, and this menu should pop up. Once you press Report, select the appropriate option in the next menu and press the Report button.

With Message Link and User ID

It is also possible to enable Developer Mode and use Message Links and User IDs to report things to the Discord staff in mobile. To do this:

Go to your User Settings page by pressing your profile picture on the bottom bar. Scroll down to the Behavior option and press it. Here, enable Developer mode. Go to the message or profile you want to report. Long press to see a list of options. Here, you will see the Copy ID and Share option. Copy ID will give you the User ID. The Share option will give you the message link. Make sure you press Copy or something similar on the option that pops up. Finally, contact Discord support just as before. Enter your email address, and select the appropriate option on “How can we help?” When you select the type of grievance, “Message Link” and “User ID” options should appear. This is where you would paste the ID or link you copied earlier. Fill in any other remaining boxes and press Submit when you are done. Do add screenshots on the Attachments section for better support.

And that is how you report someone on Discord Mobile App. Use these report options when you feel like someone has obviously crossed the rules of a server or discord terms of usage in general.

If you’re just annoyed by notifications and pings from discord you can disable them easily. But sometimes, you might feel the need to report someone on discord to the moderators directly. You may even be pushed to drastic measures like deleting a server. I hope you are able to do so without any issues after reading this short guide.

FAQs

How do I Block Someone on Discord?

Press a username or profile icon and press Block on the menu. If you want to block all incoming messages by default, go to the Privacy tab on your profile. The options there will allow you to block incoming messages by default.

When Should I Report Something on Discord?

There are many reasons you would want to report a message or an account. You should report someone if they are: