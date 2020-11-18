Unlike other manufacturers, Samsung is one Company that uses various processors according to the region. The series S and Note series products are compatible with the Snapdragon processor for the US and Chinese region, whereas, for the other areas, they use the Exynos processor. There have been complaints to the Company due to some issues in the efficiency and performance of Exynos 990 in S20 and Note 20 devices. Addressing this issue, many Samsung users have appealed to the Company to stop using the Exynos chips in its high-end devices.

Accordingly, Samsung has been trying to upgrade its performance and efficiency of its upcoming Exynos processors. A report from SAM Mobile states that Exynos 1080 chip declared a few days back is a mid-range processor that can come up to the level of most flagship processors from the scene. The upcoming A-series smartphones will be using the Exynos processor next year. The Company is working on Exynos 2100 processor for this series.

It is almost certain that the Exynos 2100 CPU has more powerful performance than the Snapdragon 875, and European consumers finally laughed. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

Furthermore, Samsung will be bidding farewell to its Mongoose CPU cores while the Company comes up with Exynos 2100. Due to this, the Exynos processor struggles at non-stop loads. The leaks hint that the Exynos 2100 will include the new X1 core. This core is constructed for high single-core performance. Similarly, the processor will also have three high-performance Cortex A78 cores and four high-efficiency Cortex A55 cores. Besides, there will also be the Mali G78 GPU. The processor will be constructed on the procedure of Samsung’s 5nm EUV, which is more like TSMC’s 5nm process.

Leaks and reports suggest that the Exynos 2100 is slightly faster or as speedy as the upcoming Snapdragon 875 processor. This new processor will most likely have its first feature in the market with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series.