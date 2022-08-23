Request Header Or Cookie Too Large? Try These Fixes

Cookies are text files that almost all websites use to track your activity while you are browsing their websites. The website uses them to customize your browsing experience and store login details.

Similarly, the 404 Bad Request “Request Header Or Cookie Too Large” error is common in websites that use the Nginx web server. This error appears if your cookies are corrupted or your website cookie is larger than the limit accepted by the website.

So, in this article, we’ll show you how to fix this error.

How to Fix “Request Header Or Cookie Too Large” Error?

Fixing this error is very simple. Since the common causes are corrupted or too large cookies, clearing your website cookies is a simple and effective fix.

However, there are different methods to clear your cookies in different browsers. Let’s see how you can clear the cookies of each.

On Google Chrome

To clear the website cookies in Google Chrome, follow the steps below.

In Chrome, press the menu button in the top right. Press on Settings. In the new window, go to the Privacy and security tab in the left sidebar. Scroll below and select Cookies and other site data.

Select See all cookies and site data at the bottom. In the search bar, enter the website’s name for which you want to clear cookies.

Click the Trash can icon to delete the Website Cookies.

On Safari

Here’s how to clear your website cookies in Safari.

Open Safari and select the Safari tab from the top. Click on Preferences and go to the Privacy tab. Click on Manage Website Data.

Search for the website name that you want to clear the cookies for. Pick the website and select Remove to clear the website’s cookies.



On Microsoft Edge

Follow the steps below to clear your website cookies on the Microsoft Edge browser.

Open Microsoft Edge and tap on the menu button (…) in the upper right. Press on the Settings option. In the left sidebar, choose Cookies and site permissions option. Select Manage and delete cookies and site permissions. Click See all cookies and site data. Search for the website you want to clear the cookie for. Next to the website name, select dropdown option.

Click on trash can icon to delete the website cookies.

You can also add a website to the Clear on exit option in Manage and delete cookies and site permissions. This will automatically delete the website cookies when closing the website.

On Firefox

Clearing website cookies in Firefox is pretty similar to Chrome with minor changes. Here’s how to do it.

Open Firefox and tap the menu button (three parallel lines). Select the Settings option. Select Privacy & Security tab on the left and click on Manage Data.

(You can also select the Delete cookies and site data when Firefox is closed option to automatically delete cookies.)

In the new window, select website cookies that you want to delete and click on Remove selected. You can also select Remove All if you want to delete every website’s cookies. Tap Save changes.

Click the Remove button to confirm, and your cookies will be deleted.

On Opera

Follow the steps below to clear the website cookies in Opera browser.

Open Opera and select Opera menu option. Press on Settings and navigate to Privacy and Security. Click on Cookies and other site data option. Select the See all cookies and site data option at the bottom. Search for the website you want to remove the cookie for.

Press on the trash can icon to delete the website cookies.

You can also toggle on the Clear cookies and site data when you quit Opera option in Cookies and other site data settings. It will automatically clear cookies when closing Opera.

How to Fix “Request Header Or Cookie Too Large” Error on Mobile Browser?

In some cases, you may also face this error on Android and iOS. Here’re the steps to clear cookies on your Android and iOS phone.

On Google Chrome(Android)

Open Chrome and go to the website for which you want to clear the cookies. Click menu (three parallel dots) on the top right and then the info icon beside the refresh button. Select Cookies.

Click on trash can icon to delete the website cookie.



On Safari (iOS)

Deleting website cookies in Safari (iOS) is quite different from deleting website cookies in Safari (Mac). As Safari is the go-to browser for most Apple users, here’s how to clear website cookies in Safari.

Open Settings on your iOS device. Scroll down and click on Safari. Click on Advanced at the bottom and select Website Data.

In the search bar, search for the website you want to remove cookies for. Click on Edit at the bottom and tap on the website you want to clear cookies for.

Press on Delete.

Does Opening a Website in Private Tab Fix the “Request Header Or Cookie Too Large” Error?

Private tabs or equivalents in other browsers (E.g., Incognito in Chrome) technically fix the “Request Header Or Cookie Too Large” error. However, it isn’t a permanent fix.

When you browse in a private tab, it starts your window in a blank state with no previous cookies or session data. As this error is due to corrupt or too large cookies, Privacy mode does the same thing as clearing website cookies to fix this issue.

However, this will only fix the issue if you always browse in private tabs. As soon as you open the website in a normal tab, you may face this problem again. Therefore, opening the website in a private tab to fix the issue is only temporary at best.