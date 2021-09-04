How To Reset Your Google Chromecast

When you reset your Google Chromecast, it restores the device to its factory settings. This may remedy most firmware or software-related issues.

While the Chromecast is a simple device, some of its more advanced features and operations aren’t very intuitive. Nevertheless, in the following guide, we will show you how to factory reset every available Chromecast.

How to Factory Reset Your Google Chromecast (First-Gen)

There are two ways to reset your 1st generation Google Chromecasts, and the first one is by using the physical reset button.

Using The Reset Button

Plug your Chromecast into your TV.

into your TV. Hold the reset button down until the Chromecast’s solid LED becomes a flashing red light. You’ll need to hold the button for at least 25 seconds before the LED light starts flashing. Keep holding the reset button until the LED light starts flashing white.

before the LED light starts flashing. Keep holding the reset button until the LED light starts flashing white. As soon as you it is blinking white and your TV screen goes blank , the device will restart, and you can release the reset button .

, the device will restart, and you can . The reset button is located next to the charging port. Once the device resets, you can then configure it once again.

Using The Google Home App

Run the Google Home app on your phone or tablet.

Select your Chromecast device.

Tap on Settings .

. Tap on More (or the vertical three-dot icon) from the top right corner.

(or the vertical three-dot icon) from the top right corner. Tap on Factory reset .

. Tap on Factory reset (again) and confirm.

This should hopefully reset your 1st Gen Google Chromecast device to its factory settings. You will have to reconfigure your device now.

How to Factory Reset Your Second-Gen, Third-Gen, and Chromecast Ultra

Google Chromecast

Google provides you with two ways to factory reset your 2nd generation or 3rd generation Chromecast. You can either use the Google Chrome Home app or the reset button on the device.

Using The Reset Button

Connect the Chromecast to your TV.

to your TV. Hold down the reset button .

. The Chromecast’s LED will begin to flash an orange light; keep holding the reset button until the LED light becomes white .

light; keep holding the reset button . When the LED is white, release the reset button and the Chromecast will restart. You will then need to reconfigure it once again.

Using The Google Home App

Run the Google Home app on your phone or tablet.

Select your Chromecast device.

Tap on Settings .

. Tap on More (or the vertical three-dot icon) from the top right corner.

(or the vertical three-dot icon) from the top right corner. Tap on Factory reset .

. Tap on Factory reset (again) and confirm.

Your Google Chromecast should revert to factory settings the next time you connect it to your TV. You will need to reconfigure it and personalize all your settings once again. The above steps should work for both Android and iOS mobile devices.

*Note: If you can’t find the Chromecast under your list of devices, make sure that it’s connected to the same Wi-Fi network that connects to your mobile device.

How to Factory Reset Your Google Chromecast with Google TV

A Chromecast with Google TV streaming device

At the time of writing this guide, the latest iteration of the Google Chromecast was the Chromecast with Google TV. Again, there are two ways in which you can reset your Google Chromecast with Google TV.

Using The Reset Button

Plug the Chromecast into your TV and make sure it is on.

into your TV and make sure it is on. Press and hold the button underneath the Chromecast.

underneath the Chromecast. The LED light above the reset button will start flash a yellow light; continue to hold the reset button until the light becomes a solid white.

Once you release the button, the Chromecast will factory reset and restart. Additionally, it will display a message on your TV informing you that the Chromecast is performing a factory data reset.

Using The Chromecast Voice Remote

Connect the Chromecast to your TV and ensure that it is turned on.

Use the Voice Remote navigate to Settings – it should be located under your profile/avatar.

– it should be located under your profile/avatar. Scroll down and click on About .

. Scroll down and click on Factory reset.

This will reset your google Chromecast device and restart itself. Once it’s done, you’ll be able to personalize your settings once again. You will need to pair the Google TV Voice Remote with the Chromecast once it’s done. Hopefully, this should fix any software-related issues.

How to Reboot Your Google Chromecast Device (Soft Reset)

“Chromecasts and Ethernet adapter”

If you’ve stumbled upon this guide expecting to learn how to perform a simple reboot on your Google Chromecast, then this section is for you. We’ll show you all the various ways you can restart your Chromecast.

How to Reboot Your Chromecast, Chromecast Audio and Chromecast Ultra

There are two ways to restart these Chromecasts. You can either disconnect it from the power source or use the Google Home app.

Disconnecting from the Power Source

Disconnect the Chromecast from your TV.

the Chromecast from your TV. Unplug the Chromecast from the power cable and leave it unplugged for at least one minute .

. Plug the cable back in and reconnect the Chromecast to your TV.

Using the Google Home App

Open the Google Home application on your mobile device (phone or tablet).

Select your Chromecast for the list of available devices.

Tap on Settings from the top right corner of the screen .

from the top right corner of the screen . Tap on More settings .

. Tap on Reboot.

How to Reboot Your Chromecast with Google TV

Again, Google gives you two ways in which you can reboot the Chromecast with Google TV. You can either use the Chromecast Voice Remote or disconnect it from the power source.

Disconnecting from the Power Source

Disconnect your Chromecast from your TV (if it is connected).

your Chromecast from your TV (if it is connected). Remove the power cable from the Chromecast.

from the Chromecast. Let it sit for at least one minute before plugging the power cable back in.

Using Google Chromecast Voice Remote

Make sure that your Chromecast is connected to your TV and turned on.

Navigate to Settings under your profile/avatar.

under your profile/avatar. Select the System option.

option. Select Restart .

. Scroll down and select Restart (again).

FAQ

How do I relink my Chromecast?

After you reset your Chromecast, you’ll likely need to relink it to your mobile phone.

Turn on your Chromecast and connect it to your TV.

Run the Google Home app on your mobile device (phone or tablet).

on your mobile device (phone or tablet). Tap on the Set up 1 device option on the home screen and follow the prompts.

If the Google Home app can’t locate your Google Chromecast, ensure that it’s connected to the same wireless network that your mobile device is.

Will resetting the Chromecast downgrade the firmware?

Factory resetting the Chromecast will not revert the firmware or software to a previous version. If you are experiencing issues with the latest Chromecast software or firmware, you can submit feedback to Google.

Will updating My Chromecast factory reset it?

In most cases, updating your Chromecast will not factory reset it or delete any of your settings and data. Furthermore, the Chromecast should automatically update each time you turn it on – unless you have opted to turn automatic updates off.

If the Chromecast should freeze or get stuck while updating, you can reboot the Chromecast. This will cause the Chromecast to restart the update. However, if rebooting the Chromecast does not fix the issue, you will need to perform a factory reset which will ultimately erase all your settings and data.

Nevertheless, you should ensure your Chromecast is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. This will reduce any update and casting errors.

Conclusion

If you have purchased a second-hand Google Chromecast and want a fresh start, we suggest performing a factory reset before using it. You can do that by using the text in the above guide. We hope that you have found it helpful. Bookmark it and save it for future reference. If you have any questions or critiques, please leave a comment down below. As always, thank you for reading.