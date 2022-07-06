How to Reverse Scroll on Mouse or Touchpad

Scroll wheels and touchpads allow us to scroll up and down without needing to use the vertical scroll bar.

By default, when using a mouse, we move the scroll wheel downwards to go down and upwards to go up. On the other hand, we move our two fingers on the touchpad downwards to go up and upwards to go down.

If you’re someone who wants to try something new, a few changes in the settings can help you reverse these scroll options. So, without further delay, let’s jump into how you can do just that.

When Should I Reverse Mouse or Touchpad Scroll?

Well, we have adapted to the reverse scrolling option for a long time. But, some of us may want to experience a much more natural scrolling option while using a touchpad.

So, here are some of the scenarios when we need to reverse the mouse or touchpad scroll:

Sometimes, viruses or malware may change some of our mouse settings. In such a case, we can simply reverse the scroll and return to our original settings.

If your scroll settings have changed for no reason, this could be due to a deteriorating battery. Surprisingly, the settings may not revert to normal even when replacing the battery. Thus, we recommend reversing the mouse scrolling direction in such cases.

Due to hardware issues, a mouse may not function well, and the scroll direction may change. So, we may need to reverse the settings if this happens.

Lastly, we might face issues when not updating our mouse drivers. Generally, updating the driver resolves the problem. But, if it doesn’t, we may have to tweak a few scroll direction settings.

How Can I Reverse Mouse Scroll?

Reversing mouse scroll settings is different for different operating systems. Here, we will explore the simple methods on Windows, macOS, and Ubuntu.

Before moving ahead, make sure the scroll wheel is working fine. Read our other article to learn how to fix the middle mouse button and scroll wheel not working.

On Windows 11

We can’t reverse the mouse scroll settings directly on Windows. Nonetheless, there’s a simple technique using Registry Editor. Follow the general guideline to learn how you can reverse mouse scroll on Windows 11:

Firstly, right-click on the start button and choose Device Manager. Navigate to Mice and other pointing devices.

Right-click on your active mouse driver (HID-compliant mouse) and go to properties.

Once the HID-compliant mouse Properties opens, visit the Details tab. Expand the Property drop-down and choose the Device instance path.

Then, check your mouse ID under the value section. Without closing the dialogue box, launch Registry Editor from the Start Menu. Expand the Computer tab and go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > CurrentControlSet > Enum > HID . Alternatively, you can directly copy and paste the below location on your Registry Editor address bar:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Enum\HID

Navigate back to the HID-complaint mouse properties and match the first part of the ID in the HID section of the Registry Editor. Once you find the directory, expand it.

Again, match the second part of the ID (after \) and expand it.

Now, choose Device Parameters. Then, on the right panel, double click on FlipFlopWheel.

By default, the value data is set to 0; change it to 1.

Finally, restart your PC and check for the applied changes.

If you wish to return to your old settings, simply change the value to 0 and restart your PC. However, if reversing the mouse scroll doesn’t work, the mouse driver might have issues. You can simply update it and try the above steps again.

On MacOS

Unlike Windows, macOS has a dedicated setting for configuring scroll direction. Here’s what you need to do to reverse mouse scroll on a Mac:

Click on the Apple icon on the top-left corner of your screen and choose System Preferences. Then, double-click on the Mouse option. Now, tick-mark the option Scroll Direction: Natural. If yours is already ticked, untick it to reverse the mouse scroll.



On Linux

Several Linux-based operating systems like Ubuntu, CentOS, and Fedora have built-in settings to reverse mouse or touchpad scroll. Here are the following steps that will help you to do just that on Ubuntu:

From the Applications menu, launch Settings. On the left panel, find and choose the Mouse & Touchpad option. Under Mouse, turn on the feature Natural Scrolling. If yours is already enabled, disable it to experience a change while you scroll through the documents.



Note: Unlike Windows and macOS, Linux changes both the mouse and touchpad scroll through a single setting.

How Do You Reverse Touchpad Scroll?

Reversing the touchpad scroll on Mac is quite similar to reversing the mouse scroll. And, on Windows, it is much simpler and direct.

On Windows 11

Unlike reversing the mouse scroll, we do not need to visit Device Manager or Registry Editor while reversing the touchpad scroll. Well, there is a direct method on Windows 11:

First of all, navigate to Settings from the Start Menu. Next, select Bluetooth & Devices and scroll down to choose Touchpad.

Under Gestures & interaction, tap on Scroll & Zoom. In the Scrolling direction drop-down, choose the Down motion scrolls down option. This will provide a natural scrolling experience.



To get the reverse scrolling experience, you can select the Down motion scrolls up option. Well, you can choose whatever you find suitable.

On MacOS

Just like you reversed the mouse scroll option earlier, you can change the scroll direction of your trackpad. Follow the below steps to tweak the settings: