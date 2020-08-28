Innovation can change the tech world overnight. Usually, new devices come with ambitious features. When the specs work, it brings revolution. Take the launch of the first iPhone in 2007 as an example. Thirteen years later, we are waiting for the iPhone 12.

But, the mighty Apple Company also fails sometimes. The prominent example is AirPower.

History of AirPower

Apple launched AirPower along with iPhone X in September 2017. AirPower got much fanfare for its ambitious features.

AirPower was touted as the revolutionary device. It could charge an iPhone, Airpods, and an Apple Watch simultaneously. It was a pipedream that only Apple could pull off. But, the release of the device never came. The trillion-dollar company kept pushing back the release of AirPower. Many engineering issues were put forward as the reason behind the delay.

Apple users waiting for the device were left empty-handed. Then, rumors started about the possible cancellation of AirPower.

Quick Overview

2017 AirPower could charge iPhone, Airpods, and an Apple Watch simultaneously.

Possible 2020 AirPower will charge iPhone, Airpods, but not the Apple Watch.

Apple Clears The Air

Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, confirmed the cancellation. He also issued an apology. In an email to TechCrunch in 2019, he said,

“After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have canceled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,cancellation of AirPower.

The move was commendable on Apple’s part. The company of such stature cannot release a sub-par product. Samsung’s Note 7 phone blasting in 2016 is a reminder of the consequences of a faulty product.

What Were the Issues With AirPower?

Pulling a classic Apple move, they remain tight-lipped about the failure of AirPower. But, there are rumors about the reasons behind the collapse of the device.

AirPower was too ambitious, to begin with. One device charging iPhone, Airpods, and an Apple Watch were farfetched. According to reports, there was an issue of overheating.

While typically charging devices heat, AirPower was reportedly generous in the heating department. The reason behind the heating was less distance between charging coils of all the tools.

The fundamental charging difference between iPhone and Apple Watch could be another reason. The AirPower charging coil was more prominent to compensate for the difference. Unfortunately, the larger coil didn’t make the device work.

Ray of Hope

Apple may not give up on AirPower. It seems the company has made some compromises. According to Bloomberg’s reports, people could get their hands on AirPower soon.

The new device will be less ambitious than 2017 promised AirPower. It will charge the iPhone and Airpods but not Apple Watch. Users will have to buy a separate charger for the latter while the new AirPower could work as a dual charger.

All the features of the device are speculations at the moment. It will be definite only when Apple officially launches the product.

When Will AirPower Arrive?

The new AirPower could launch in 2020. In January, reputed TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported about the device. He included it in the lineup of new Apple products.

Apple launched several products in 2020. The devices include iPad Pro models, 4.7-inch iPhone SE, and high-end headphones. Thus, new AirPower could launch in fall 2020.

We will have to wait and watch. Till then, Apple users keep an eye on our page. We try to update you with the information at the earliest date possible.