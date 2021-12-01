Normally, when we think about Roblox, we picture a fun-filled adventure in its block-style graphics. But don’t let the light-hearted art style fool you.

There are horror games on Roblox that can leave you clenching your fists in terror. And, of course, the platform has a library full of them. So if you are a horror enthusiast, then the chances are you definitely want to jump on the Roblox train towards horror town.

The massive collection of horror games on Roblox may leave you in a state of confusion on which game is more of your taste and which gives you the most horrifying experience. Maybe the games mentioned below will help you in your search for the ultimate horror encounter.

Best Roblox Horror Games

Alone in a Dark House

Murder, investigation, paranormal activity; Alone in a Dark House packs it all. The game’s main objective is to investigate a murder as a private investigator. You can ride solo or join a server with other players.

Set in 1996, you have to find your way in a dark house only to find horrors waiting inside the house.

The game has over 140 thousand likes on its Roblox page. You can even enjoy the fright of this game to a full extent through VR as it supports VR as well. Not only that, Alone in a Dark House supports Xbox and mobile devices as well.

Grab your detective hats and uncover the secrets of this dark and eerie house.

3008

Ever been to IKEA? Do you worry that you might get lost in there one day? Well, your fears will come true in this game. 3008 sets you up in IKEA, except it’s infinite and with violent employees.

Your main goal is to build bases and survive from those unforgivable employees.

Adored by more than 500 thousand players worldwide, 3008 is sure to give you a taste of your IKEA fears and make you take a map next time you go to the furniture tycoon.

Dead Silence

Another game in Roblox that requires you to fill in the shoes of an investigator. You can play the game solo or up to 4 players.

Based on the movie of the same title, you must find out the details of the disappearance of the ventriloquist Mary Shaw.

Some ventriloquists are already frightening, but one who haunts the town after their death is something you should avoid. And the game expects you to do just that.

The gameplay is not the only reason Dead Silence has amassed more than 200 thousand likes on its page. The fantastic sound design leaves you hanging on the edge of the seat. Whether it’s the floorboard creaking or squeaking doors, it will make you think twice about what is around you; hopefully, not the damned ventriloquist.

Murder Mystery 2

Playing Murder Mystery 2 gives you the memories of playing the Mafia. This game has similar mechanics to the latter. You play the game with 12 players, and each player has a certain role. There is one sheriff, murderer and the rest are innocent.

The game does not have any supernatural elements. But the idea of deception and fear lurking in every corner got the game more than 4 million likes.

Run, shoot or kill! Do whatever your task is and solve the mystery. Survive until the next round.

The Mimic

The Mimic is perfect for jumpscare enthusiasts, with a ton of loud noises and sudden jumps. This game has stories taken from urban legends or Japanese history.

The Mimic offers four different chapters. Each time, you play as a different character, always searching for clues.

A key feature this game includes is voice chat. You can talk to other players that join the game with you. Yes, the game is multiplayer and supports up to 10 other players.

The Mimic also has great audio and visual designs, which is why it gained more than 430 thousand likes.

The Mirror

Has anyone ever told you to not stare at yourself in the mirror for too long? This game shows you the consequences of doing so.

Set in a bunker with mirrors all around you, you have to complete a set of obstacles the game presents you with.

All there is besides the mirror and yourself is your reflection. Maybe the reflections are simply reflections. Or is your mind playing tricks on you?

The game makes great use of jump scares and eerie noises. The game is best enjoyed in single-player mode. With over 150 thousand likes, the game definitely gives you a terror you can horrifyingly enjoy.

The Maze

Mazes are always scary. And The Maze proves this better than anything else.

You start in an underground maze. It’s dark and confusing. You can ride solo or take a team of up to 12 players to solve the mystery of the maze. Thankfully you have your flashlight with you.

Oh, and don’t forget. The battery runs out!

Not scary enough? The game even throws creepy creatures at you. Good luck finding the exit!

The exploration mechanics and the ability to play with other friends make this game one of the most liked horror games in Roblox, with over 300 thousand likes.

Bear Alpha

Teddy bears are cute, fluffy, and harmless. They stay where they are, staring at you all the time, secretly planning your demise.

Bear Alpha does not beat around the bush like that. It lets one of the players become the bear. The bear will then have to kill all the others who have joined the game within the time limit.

The idea of prey and predator is what gives this game its meaning. And it seems that more than 200 thousand people have enjoyed the game and liked it on Roblox’s page.

Piggy

People always believe pigs to be harmless. Even the show called Peppa Pig shows us the same. But the game Piggy does just the opposite.

In the game, a character named George Pig is missing, and nobody knows why.

That is where you come in. You play as an investigator. But forget about investigating. You will come across a pig and have to start running with your tail under your legs.

It is even scarier when you find out you are in an escape room. You have to get out before the time runs out. What happens next? You will have to play and find out so many other elements of the game yourself.

With over 2 million likes, Piggy seems well-loved by the Roblox horror community.

A Wolf or Other

As the full moon shines bright, a werewolf emerges from the darkness, claiming the souls of the unfortunate ones. A Wolf or Other puts you among other players where one is a wolf, and others are survivors. There is also a hunter whose job is to kill the werewolf.

Everyone joins the game in a setting where they have to find out who the werewolf is and let the hunter kill them before it’s too late. Or else, it’s a feast for the wolf!

Although it is a party game, the core mechanic of surviving a threat gives this game a good horror feel. As such, it has amassed over 110 thousand likes on its Roblox page.

Breaking Point

Loved by over a million players, Breaking point is a Roblox game that puts you in another survival setting.

In the group of players that join in, one is a murderer and the rest survivors. Based on your role, you either survive or kill everyone.

Similar to A Wolf or Other, the Breaking point is a survival-based game, but the idea of prey vs. predator gives this game the essence of horror.

Kalampokiphobia

A very scary-looking name; and a perfect fit for a scary game. Kalampokiphobia dwells on the name itself, which means fear of corn.

The game puts you in a field of corn, and of course, you would not be afraid of corn if there weren’t big scary corn monsters running wild in the area.

Kalampokiphobia has over 17 thousand likes and is a game worth trying. It gives you good jumpscares and will leave you questioning the next time you munch on that popcorn!

Survive the Killer!

There is something about survival games that makes it horrifying. Maybe it is the idea of staying alive towards the end. Or maybe the jumpscares when the killer is right in front of you and hunting you down.

Whatever it is, Survive the Killer seems to have grabbed it by the collar and put it in the game. More than 440 thousand players who have liked the game saw the thrill of horror this game brings.

Survive the killer kicks your survival instincts on and makes you face the killer. You will have to save your friends and escape from the one that is hunting you down.

Do you have what it takes to save your friends and escape? Or will you fall victim to the blade like the countless others before you?

Blair

Blair is a must-try Roblox game for those who love paranormal activities and ghost hunting. Inspired by the paranormal hunting game for PC called Phasmophobia, Blair delivers a bone-chilling horror that you do not want to miss.

You can play Blair with up to 3 players to explore different maps investigating to find evidence of 12 different ghosts.

If you know how terrifying Phasmophobia is, then you should know this game will not be of any less. Use whatever method you have to stay safe and bring back evidence.

The game offers voice chat so you can communicate properly with your friends. Furthermore, the game is also mobile and console friendly.

Due to its uniqueness, it has over 24 thousand likes on Blair’s Roblox page.

The Asylum

Any game that features an asylum is always scary. The Asylum sets you in (obviously) an abandoned asylum. You are a curious person who wants to explore the building.

But once you get it, will it really be that easy to get out?

Play The Asylum and find out all the horrors waiting for you in that abandoned building. Best be ready for all the jumpscares the game throws at you.

The game doesn’t just end in the Asylum. It also features a second chapter which starts after you get out of the Asylum and find another building next to it.

With over 77 thousand likes, this game might prove to be what you are looking for in Roblox’s horror section.

Horror Portals

Horror Portals is a story-driven game that starts slow and steady. The story and the dialogues seem to be a bit dragged out, but when the actual fun begins, the horror jumps right onto your back and leaves you scared and running for your life.

A good thing about this game is you can choose whether you want a scary experience or a fun-filled time with your friends. Once you choose, you get inside the lobby and either play solo or with 9 other players.

The game has three different stories for you to experience. On top of that, Horror Portals, which over 75 thousand people like, promises the fourth story in the series. So sit tight and hang on, the horror train is in for a long ride.

Don’t let this game’s peaceful start fool you, for it has a lot of jumpscares that you sure would not want to miss.

Break In

If you are a fan of The Purge, then Break-In is definitely your forte.

Break In puts you and 11 other players in a house, living together. There won’t be any PvP, so that is a relief.

But don’t wipe your sweat yet, the murderers are coming. They “break-in” your house and start murdering the inhabitants. So beware!

This survival game has won the hearts of more than 630 thousand players and will most likely grab your heart as well.

So get in the house, lock yourselves in, and let the purge begin!

Project Lazarus: Zombies

Now, what horror list would be complete if it did not have any zombies on it.

Project Lazarus: Zombies is a zombie survival game that puts in front of an endless wave of zombie hordes. You fight alongside other players and shoot the zombies, repair barricades, and most of all, survive.

This game is inspired by none other than Call of Duty Zombies. With more than 450 thousand likes, Project Lazarus: Zombies certainly fills the hearts of players who love surviving in zombie-filled horror games.

Finders Keepers

Another game that puts you in the shoes of a paranormal investigator. Finders Keepers makes you search the house and investigate the events that led to the disappearance of the resident family.

Don’t forget that you are trapped in the house. So the only way out is to find the entity causing all the mayhem.

The game flaunts more than 400 thousand visits to the game. So a lot of paranormal investigators showed interest in the game, meaning it is bound to be scary.

Geisha

Geisha brings the urban legend of Teke-Teke into Roblox. This horror game is liked by more than 12 thousand players.

As the player, you return to your childhood home, only to find the place eerily empty. As you start moving around, you realize you are not alone. Do you dare to find out?

Geisha has puzzles that you have to solve. Along with the bone-chilling soundtrack, the game feels very immersive.

So get ready for a series of jumpscares, and ask yourself: will I be able to turn back to see who’s there?

It Lurks

This is a single-player horror game. So you will have to face everything alone.

In the game It Lurks, you are a part of a normal family. Everything is fine until you go to sleep. But things do not stay the same once you doze off. You then will have to get up and explore the house.

It does not look like you are the only one awake. Spooky sounds, eerie environments, and all the jump scare make this game one of the best horror experiences in Roblox.

The game has over 39 thousand likes. If you are a fan of jump scares, then this game is perfect for your palette.

FAQs

Are Roblox Games Free?

Yes, Roblox and all the Roblox games are completely free. But if you want the optional features such as private servers, accessories, etc., you will have to buy their virtual currency called Robux.

What Platforms Can You Play Roblox on?

Roblox is available on most devices. iOS, Android, PC, Xbox One, Mac, Amazon devices, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive are listed on their official website. But PlayStation players still do not have any access to Roblox through their consoles.

Is Roblox Safe for Kids?

Roblox takes multiple steps to ensure that everyone has a safe platform to play the games, no matter the age. They have an age verification system for those who claim to be more than 13 years old.

Furthermore, the chat system is heavily filtered with what the company claims is a state-of-the-art text filtering system. It actively monitors and dynamically adjusts to prevent any kind of inappropriate behavior through the chat system.

Private messages are only available to those who players accept as friends in Roblox.

Is Voice Chat Accessible for Everyone?

No, the voice chat, called Spatial Voice, is only available to those who have verified their age is over 13 and selected developers through invitation.