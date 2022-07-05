Roblox Not Working on Phone? Here’s How to Fix it

Roblox is a popular gaming platform that works seamlessly on computers. However, it may struggle on your mobile devices as it is not optimized for this platform. For instance, while playing Roblox on your mobile phone, it may not start at all or crash during the gameplay.

Recently, many users have been reporting the occasional malfunction within the app. The problem may be as simple as your device not supporting the game. Or, you are not connected to the internet. However, you can easily fix this by updating the game or modifying the device’s settings.

In this article, we will go through the common reasons behind this issue and, most importantly, share what you can do to fix it with fewer hurdles. Let’s start.

Why is Roblox Not Working on My Phone

If you can’t enter the game or the game keeps crashing on your device, it might occur due to several reasons. Here, I’ve covered a few common causes behind the issues. Incompatible Device: Roblox won’t work if your device doesn’t support this game. There’s a system requirement for this game to run. Your device must be Android 5 or later and should have a minimum of 4GB of RAM to run better.

Roblox won’t work if your device doesn’t support this game. There’s a system requirement for this game to run. Your device must be Android 5 or later and should have a minimum of 4GB of RAM to run better. Not connected to the Internet: If you are not connected to the internet Roblox won’t open as this is an Online Game.

If you are not connected to the internet Roblox won’t open as this is an Online Game. Server Down: There’s a possibility that the Roblox server could be down. Roblox servers face these issues occasionally.

There’s a possibility that the Roblox server could be down. Roblox servers face these issues occasionally. Roblox Account Problem: Your Roblox account might have been banned or temporarily suspended because you may have violated the privacy policy intentionally or unintentionally.

How to Fix Roblox Not Working on Your Device

In this part, you will go through different fixes you can do on your own to resolve your Roblox not working on your device. The fixes mentioned below are simple and easy to execute.

Check Your Internet Connection

Roblox is an online game. Therefore, your device must connect to the internet to play this game. If you have an unstable internet connection, you might face a problem loading inside the game, or it might not even open.

Roblox is one of the power-hungry games that need to have fast internet to play the game. So, You can test your internet speed by using online internet testing apps or websites.

Reboot Your Device

Do you know when your app or games are not opening or working, you can easily fix it by rebooting your device? It works most of the time as it is an effective way to resolve such an issue caused by minor glitches. Rebooting will help your device clear all the background apps and start fresh from the beginning.

On Android

Press and hold the Power Button until the Power Menu pop-up. Tap on Reboot.

Tap Reboot again to confirm.

On iPhone

Here’re the steps to switch off your device:

Press and hold the Side Button until the Power Menu pop-up. Swipe to the right to switch it off.



To switch it on, press the Side Button until you see the Apple logo on your screen.

Reopen the Game

This is another option you should try if your Roblox is not working. If you are like some users who don’t close the app and let it stay in the memory, it will consume more memory and lead to such an issue. Therefore, closing and opening the game has a chance to fix the issue.

On Android

Swipe up from the bottom to open the recent apps. Locate the game. Swipe up to clear it from memory.



On iPhone

Swipe up from the bottom to open the recent apps. Locate the game. Then, Swipe up to clear it from memory.



Check Your Storage

Roblox mostly struggles to work on budget devices. If you are trying to launch your Roblox on those devices, it’s normal to have an issue like it. Roblox can only perform better with mid-range or high-end devices.

Or, If you are already full of storage, it can also cause your Roblox to fail. Apps and Games generate temporary files on your device. So, try deleting unwanted files to create space to run your high-priority games/apps.

On Android

Open Settings. Tap About Phone. Go to Storage.

Click on Apps and data.

Search and uninstall the unwanted apps.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap General. Tap on iPhone Storage.

Search and uninstall the unwanted apps.

Check Your Date and Time

This solution may look out of place, but it could work nonetheless. Roblox won’t work if you set an incorrect date and time. The game server and your precise Date & Time must match to transmit the data. Therefore, make sure your Date and Time are correct.

On Android

Open Settings. Go to Additional Settings. Tap Date and Time.

Toggle Set Time Automatically and Set Time Zone Automatically.



On iPhone

Open Settings. Tap General. Scroll down and Tap on Date and Time. Toggle Set Automatically.



Clear the Data

This is a hit-and-miss solution. It might work for some users, but for others, it might not. Nevertheless, you can still try and clear the data to see if it works on your device. When you clear the data, you only need to log in again. Android users can easily do it, while there’s no such option for iPhone users.

However, iPhone users can offload the apps. Offloading the apps will save all your data, removing only apps from the device. Once you install it, all your data will be back.

Here’re the steps to clear the data on Android:

Tap and hold the Roblox game. Click on Uninstall.

Confirm it by tapping on Uninstall.

Alternatively, you can follow the steps as well:

Open Settings. Tap Apps. Go to Manage Apps. Search for Roblox and tap on it. Tap Uninstall.

Confirm it by tapping on Uninstall.

To offload the app on iPhone:

Open Settings. Go to General. Tap on iPhone Storage. Scroll down and look for Roblox. And, Click on it. Tap on Offload App.

Confirm it by tapping on the Offload App.

Update the Game

There’s a high chance your game has some bugs affecting it to run on your device. You can only be patient in those situations and let the Roblox team fix such issues. You need to update the app if your Roblox is still not working. Updating the game can make your Roblox work back to normal.

On Android

Open Play Store. Search for Roblox and Tap on it. Tap on update if the new version is available.

On iPhone

Open App Store. Search for Roblox and Tap on it. Tap on update if the new version is available.

Update the Device

If your device is running on an older version or has bugs in the current version. It’s better to update your device. Your device’s manufacturer fixes bugs in the previous version that can help run your Roblox properly.

You should also update your device because you will get new features and more optimized performance. However, you can only update your device if your device manufacturer pushes a new software update.

On Android

Open Settings. Tap on About Phone. Go to System Update.

Click on Download Update if the new update is available. It will download automatically once you give permission.

On iPhone

Open Settings. Go to General. Tap Software Update. Click on Download and Install.

Enter your Passcode.

Contact the Roblox Team

Your account might have been banned. Roblox might temporarily or permanently disable your account without warning if you violate their game’s policy, such as using a hack or curse words to other users.

You can contact the Roblox team and explain your issues mentioning your username and device model. They will reply to you within 1-2 days. If you don’t get a reply, you can try again.