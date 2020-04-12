For years, robots have been a threat, especially in the service industry. We’ve seen them taking over human jobs in factories and labs all over the world. We’ve even witnessed bartending robots whisking up cocktails in Japanese pubs.

But during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, robots have somehow become the unsung heroes.

Robots vs COVID-19

As the death toll rises all over the world, the coronavirus pandemic has taken a threatening turn. And with thousands of new cases emerging every day, it has become a risk, especially for health workers.

And this is why the demand for robots is increasing all over the world. Come to think of it, using robots is a much safer alternative. Chinese makeshift hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 breakout, temporarily used a team of robots.



The robots were used to take care of the patients in Wuhan. They would take temperatures, serve meals, and even communicate with and entertain the sick.

Countries like Thailand and Israel, too, relied on AI to treat COVID-19 patients. Doctors help videoconference with the help of the robots and consult the patients from protected areas. And the robots even conducted checkups on patients, including examining their lungs as they breathe.

Is Using Robots the way to go?

The demand for Artificial Intelligence in the time of the coronavirus epidemic has gone sky-high. According to Melinda Hart, Director of Media Relations of Xenex, there is a surge in demands for the robots that disinfect rooms.

Robots aren’t just able to take care of sick patients in the hospital, and they can do so much more. They seemingly reduce the risk for health workers to be contaminated and scan the presence of the virus in people.

However, the only thing pulling it back is the price tag that comes with it.