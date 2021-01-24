The Core i9 11900K and the Core i7 11700K are the latest Intel Rocket Lake processor. We have covered several leaks on this processor with its ES and QS samples. But this time, we are finally getting the full package and performance of the upcoming Rocket Lake processors.

Intel Core i7 11700K processor overclocked to 5.2 GHz on par with the Core i9 11900K

Twitter user Leakbench and TUM_APISAK shared the GeekBench 5 benchmark. The Rocket Lake Intel Core i9 and Core i7 were both spotted in the library.

The Core i9 11900K is the flagship processor with 8 core and 16 threads. The processor scores 1892 in the single-core test and 10934 in the multi-core test. The newer Rocket Lake processor comes with revitalized core architecture with better uplift than the older Comet Lake processors.

The Core i9 comes with a base clock of 3.50 GHz and boosts up to 5.28 GHz. Intel Thermal Velocity boost can push the processor 100MHz higher, offering more performance. The Core i9 comes with 16 MB L3 caches with a Power Limit PL1 of 125W and draws 250W at peak. The Geekbench result shows the processor paired with the Gigabyte Z490 AORUS Master board and 32GB of system memory.

The Core i7 11700K is the weak 8 core processor from the Rocket Lake lineup. The Core i9 is the better-binned silicon. Even though it has the same core count, the Core i7 scores 1551 in the single-core test and 8849 in the multi-core test. But if the processor is overclocked, it can reach the performance level of the Core i9.

The overclocker performance single-core won’t come as near as the Core i9. But when overclocked to 5.2 GHz, it performs on par with the Core i9 in the multi-core test. The Core i7 11700K has a base clock of 3.60 GHz and boosts up to 4.58 GHz in all core boost. The single-core boosts up to 5.0 GHz offering stellar single-core performance. The benchmark shows the Core i7 paired with a Z590M Colorful Gaming Pro motherboard with 16 GB of system memory.

The latest Rocket Lake processors will launch by the end of March. Intel pushed its latest 500-series motherboard for the latest 11th generation processors. As the computing market gets more progressive and competitive, Intel is finally stepping up with its Rocket Lake processor with better IPC uplift.