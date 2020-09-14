Republic of Gamers (ROG) Phone 3 is one of the latest gaming smartphones by Asus. The device packs some of the most alluring features in terms of a lot of specs. Let’s go through a full review of the device here.

But first, let’s take a close look at the specifications.

Specs Display: 6.59″, AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, HDR10+ certified, 144Hz refresh rate

Dimension: 171mm x 78mm x 9.9 mm

Weight: 240gm

Processor: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+)

RAM: 8GB/ 12GB / 16GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

Front camera: 24 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 0.9µm

Rear ultrawide camera: 13 MP, f/2.4, 125˚, 11mm

Rear macro camera: 5 MP, f/2.0

Rear main camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF

Battery: Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable, 30W fast charging

Display

For any gaming device, the display is of primary importance. Keeping this in mind, it is safe to say that this Asus phone delivers well.

There are some peculiar features on the device that aren’t common in many smartphones. Its 144 Hz refresh rate is one of those features.

The 6.59-inch display has a 270 Hz touch-sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and is HDR10+ certified.

The Full HD+ AMOLED panel on the device has a reduced 25ms touch latency. This makes it one of the fastest displays to exist. The ROG UI is improved and users can easily notice the advantages of it. Navigating through apps and menus in the devices is seamless. The deep blacks and contrast levels make for an excellent viewing experience. The device has DCI-P3 gamut coverage. The colors are vivid and accurate. The amazing fluidity makes viewing and gaming experiences on the device subpar. Users can either manually change or automatically set the refresh rate on the device.

While the brightness isn’t the highest. With just 650 nits, outdoor visibility on the device can be a fair struggle. On the contrary, viewing and gaming at night time are fairly easy on the eyes.

Design and Build

The 171 x 78 x 9.9 mm device is built on the existing features of its predecessors. The phone has the same aluminum-glass sandwich build and is a bit bulky. There is an RGB ROG logo at the back of the device.

But aesthetically, the build and design of the device have changed for the better. The glass panel in the back replaced the bulky cooling vents of the ROG Phone 2. And gives this device a much premium feel to it.

Speaking of button placements, the volume rockers are on the right side. The power button has a red accent to it and sits next to the volume rockers. The buttons are easily reachable and give good feedback. On the left, the phone has a SIM card slot and a secondary USB Type-C port. At the bottom of the device, there is a primary microphone and a primary USB Type-C port.

The upgrades on the device do not hamper its image as a gaming phone. The design is much sleeker and premium than the previous versions.

Performance

The ROG Phone 3 serves well as a day to day smartphone and beyond. The device comes with the latest iteration of the OneUI software, version 2.5. This is easily one of Samsung’s mostly-liked UI. The stock launcher on the device fares well. Samsung also offers Android’s gesture navigation in third party launchers.

For gamers, the phone delivers the most personalized gaming experience on a smartphone. Users can customize almost everything in each game – from performance to custom profiles. It also allows users to add tons of other first-party accessories. The phone has the best to offer when it comes to game-centric experience.

It has a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ chip. It comes with either of these octa-core processors – 1×3.1 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585. It has ADRENO 650 GPU.

The device comes pre-installed with the Android 10 operating system. The ROG UI runs on top of it. This UI is one of the cleanest, stock interfaces. There are some game-centric apps like “Armory Crate” preinstalled on the device. There are also several gaming themes on the device that the users can choose from.

Camera performance is another area of improvement on the device. It has a triple camera setup at the back with a 66MP primary lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro sensor.

The primary rear camera performs well in daylight and also in low light settings. The other sensors perform decently. One can shoot up to 8K videos with the device and the audio quality is also sturdy.

The front-facing camera on the device is of 24-megapixel and can shoot up to 27mm wide. You can also record videos with the front camera. It offers a maximum resolution of 1080p at 30 FPS.

All for Gaming

The phone has a dedicated gaming mode on it. It automatically tunes the system performance to match it to the liking of the game. IT offers optimal customization features to the users. X-Mode users have full freedom to toggle each and every setting on the device.

Users can also assign profiles to specific games. The profiles will be automatically launched once the game is started. This customization is available under the “Scenario” section of the Armory Crate app on the device. Here, users can change touch sensitivity settings and display settings. They can also alter performance tuning, AirTriggers setup, and more.

Users can also set specific CPU and GPU performance settings on the device. There are options to fine-tune all of the CPU parameters on the device. For tinkerers, the device gives a lot of platforms to play around with kernels without rooting the device.

In “network settings”, users can enable network switching. This presents abrupt disconnection and lag. Users can also restrict background apps and pause any background activity consuming the internet.

Security

There is a fingerprint scanner integrated into the display for biometric security. The 2D face-recognition feature is there too. Another added feature for privacy is that it only shows a notification on the screen only when the camera detects a registered face.

Battery

The phone features a massive 6,000mAh battery. On light and medium usage, the juice lasts for up to two days easily. On heavy usage, the device gives more than 10 hours of screen time. This includes 5 hours of gaming.

While the refresh rate plays a huge role in how quickly the battery juice drains, this is one of the most powerful battery backups.

The 6,000mAh battery on the device only adds to its importance as a gaming-centric device.

The device comes with a 30W charger. It takes about 80 minutes to fully charge the device.

Verdict

Even if gaming isn’t your primary usage requirement, the Asus ROG Phone 3 is definitely a powerful device. It offers great performance, amazing display, and strong battery backup. Its premium feels and design one adds to its plus points.

If you are someone who wouldn’t be bothered by a little extra weight and is looking for a gaming device, this is it. For regular users, there are also other options in the same price range by other brands. But you can take a look at all the available options and take your pick easily.

Unbrick Tool is now available

Asus has now made the official bootloader unlock tool for the device available. Even the Kernel source for the phone is now available.

Here’s where you can access the unbrick tool.

One must be very conscious and careful while modifying their device. It might even end up temporarily bricking your phone. If you want to fix your device on your own you need to find and run a flashing tool. The tool will help you communicate with the built-in EDL (Emergency Download Mode) of Snapdragon SoC. Here’s is a list of required packages accumulated by an XDA Senior Member.

To run the flasher tool, you will need a PC with Microsoft Windows 7 or higher. Connect your device to the USB Type-C port on the side of the phone, not the bottom one. You need two batch files. One for sending the low-level software binaries in the EDL mode. The software binaries are usually referred to as programmers. The second batch file is intended for flashing the actual firmware using the Fastboot interface. Once the flashing is complete, your phone will be wiped and it will re-lock the bootloader.