The ROG Phone 5 is one of the top-notch gaming phones released this year. It has the latest Snapdragon 888 processor featuring the latest 5G connection and up to 18GB of DDR4 RAM. The aesthetic on the device is awesome with the OLED display on the back of the higher-end Ultimate device. But a durability test shows the ROG Phone 5 completely shattering in pieces.

ROG Phone 5 breaks and fails JerryRigEverything’s durability test

JerryRigEverything is a respectable YouTuber who frequently does durability tests on all mobile devices. The host has done countless durability tests and has set a benchmark for every phone that he has received. But the ROG Phone 5 has completely failed the test showcasing its fragile body design.

The ROG Phone 5 has a lot of weak points in its build design. The ROG Phone 5 bends as the host exert minimal force. Even with the small force, the device starts to bend from the antenna band on the side. ROG has implemented tons of additional signal bands on the device for uninterrupted connection. But it seems it has finally taken its toll. Compared to the previous generation the newer ROG Phone 5 has a lot of flaws in its design.

Upon exerting more force the device breaks from the side USB-C port. We have seen a similar kind of issue with the iPad Pro 2018. Adding more ports on the side of the device reduces the structural rigidity of the metal. The same thing happened in the ROG Phone 5 and the iPad Pro 2018.

During the first bend, the vibrator motor on the phone broke and gave off hissing noises. The front glass stayed intact but the LCD behind it broke instantly. The back glass body didn’t stand the second bend shattering altogether. The ROG Phone 5 is an impressive phone looking at its hardware and its body design but it seems Asus skipped the durability test on the phone.

We still have to wait for more teardown videos to get a full insight into the problem. The ROG Phone 5 is expensive but you don’t want your $1000 phone breaking easily due to slight force.