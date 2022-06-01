If you are an IT administrator and want to remotely manage roles and functions in Windows Server, you need to install RSAT on your computer. It provides access to services like Server Manager, Microsoft Management Console (MMC) snap-ins, DHCP tools, IP Address management tools, and many more.

You can manage Windows servers from a computer that is running Windows 11,10,8.1,8,7 or Vista. In the Windows 10 version 1803 or earlier, users needed to download the RSAT tools separately from Microsoft and install it.

But, starting with the Windows 10 October 2018 update and Windows 11, the RSAT feature is integrated as an optional feature itself.

In this article, we will learn some methods to install RSAT on Windows 11.

How to Install RSAT on Windows 11

Installing RSAT is possible only with the Professional or Enterprise version of windows. You can not install it on the Home or Standard edition of Windows. RSAT can be installed basically by using Windows settings or Windows Terminal. Let’s learn about these methods in more detail.

Using Settings

You can easily install RSAT in Windows 11 through Settings. Here’s how you can do it:

Click on the Start button and then open Settings. Inside Settings, click on Apps > Optional features. Under “Add an optional feature” option, go to View Features.

Search for RSAT and select all the checkboxes with RSAT components that you would like to install. Click Next to proceed.

Wait until the selected components are installed.

Using Windows Terminal

While installing RSAT via Windows Terminal, you must first check what RSAT features are installed on your computer. Then, you can install the RSAT components. Let’s learn about them in detail below:

Checking the RSAT Features Installed

Right-click on the Start Menu on the desktop and open Windows Terminal (Admin).

Type this command

Get-WindowsCapability -Name RSAT* -Online | Select-Object -Property DisplayName, State . Press Enter.



Installing RSAT Components

Right-click on the Start button and select Windows Terminal (Admin) Type the command below.

Get-WindowsCapability -Name RSAT* -Online | Add-Windows Capability -Online



This command will install the components all at once. It will take some time depending upon your system capabilities. If you know the specific name of the tool that you want to install, type the command below and press Enter. Replace ‘tool-name’ with the tool’s name that you would like to install.

Add-WindowsCapability -Online -Name tool-name

How to Run the RSAT Tool on Your Computer?

Once you have installed the required RSAT components, now is the time to run them. Follow these steps to run the RSAT tool on your computer:

Click the search icon in the taskbar. Search for ‘windows tools’ in the search box. Select Windows Tools from the list of results. In the next window, you will see a list of RSAT components that are installed on your computer.

Double click on the required tool. This will launch the RSAT tool.

How to Fix RSAT Tool Not Installing on Windows 11?

As mentioned earlier, you can not install RSAT tools in the Home or Standard edition of Windows. However, sometimes there may be a problem installing RSAT in the Professional or Enterprise edition of Windows.

It is mostly the Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) program that interferes with the process of installing RSAT. You can temporarily disable the WSUS by making some changes in the registry first and then stopping the Windows Update services as described below:

Press Windows key + R to open Run. Type regedit.exe and press Enter key. Click on Yes to open the Registry Editor. Copy and paste the following into the address bar of the registry editor: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\WindowsUpdate\AU Find the UseWUServer key, right-click on it and click on Modify option.

Set its value data to 0 and close the registry editor.

Now you need to restart the Windows Update service from the Services console. Follow these steps:

Press Windows key + R to open Run. Type services.msc in the search box and launch the console. Right-click on the Windows Update service and click on Restart.



How to Uninstall RSAT Components?

Uninstalling RSAT is as easy as installing it. Simply follow these steps:

Click on the Start button and then open Settings. Inside Settings, click on Apps and then Optional features. In the Installed features section, you will see all the installed RSAT components.

Select the component that you want to uninstall and click on Uninstall.

Related Questions

Which Versions of Windows Support RSAT Tools?

Make sure you are using Windows 11 Pro or Enterprise edition. Other editions won’t install RSAT tools.

How Do I Install RSAT on Windows 10 Version 1803?

In the Windows 10 version 1803 or earlier, you need to download and install the RSAT tool separately from Microsoft. You can go to the download center of Microsoft and easily download the RSAT tool.