It seems Nvidia looks to shift plans to the upcoming RTX 3060. Yes, the previously expected specification might have changed for the upcoming GPUs. New details from Kopite7kimi is interesting, featuring a lot of changes to the upcoming RTX lineups.

RTX 3060 gets a hefty 12 GB upgrade while its RTX 3060 Ti sticks at 8 GB Memory

AS per rumors, Nvidia might have shifted the RTX 3060 and RTX 3060 Ti specification in a shocking turn of events. The RTX 3060 is getting a 12 GB upgrade. Even though it is speculated to be slower than the RTX 3060 Ti variant, it is getting a massive 12GB upgrade. The RTX 3060 futures 3840 CUDA cores in a total of 30 SM units. It utilizes the GA106 GPU, which is relatively weaker than the GA104 GPU. It will feature a 192-bit bus interface and a 16 Gbps memory speed. The card delivers a bandwidth of up to 384 GB/s. Relatively faster for the non-Ti variant as well.

Really? RTX 3060 will have 12GB GD6, RTX 3050 Ti will get 6GB.🤔 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) November 9, 2020

The faster RTX 3060 Ti is getting a stable influx to 8 GB DDR6 memory. Even though being a lot faster than the aforementioned RTX 3060, Nvidia stuck with 8GB memory for the card. The RTX 3060 Ti will be based on the GA104-200 SKU. The GPU features 4864 CUDA Cores, 80 ROPs. The speculated base clock speed of the card is 1410 MHz boosting up to 1665Mhz. The card runs across a far wider 256-bit bus with a significant 14 Gbps memory speed. The card has a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

There was also speculation where the RTX 3050 Ti will be getting a 6 GB memory upgrade. That might not be ultimately true, but as speculated, the RTX 3060 might get two versions. The RTX 3060 Ti lands around $399, whereas the RTX 3060 lands at $299.

Nvidia is preparing to release all of its remaining RTX cards. The company looks to fight against AMD’s latest Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card. Nvidia is looking to fight the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT with the latest RTX 3080 Ti. The RTX 3070 Ti is going to be a direct competitor with Radeon RX 6800 XT. Nvidia looks to cap the mid-range market with its RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3050, and RTX 3050 Ti. But it should be clear that Nvidia needs to build up stocks. Nvidia should build up the stock and meet the current demands. It is bold for Nvidia to take up against AMD but might need to solve its current yield issues.