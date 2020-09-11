Nvidia announced their enthusiast-grade RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090. We suppose that is not only the graphics card from Nvidia’s drawers. Nvidia looks to release RTX 3060 graphics card, introducing a mid-tier gaming card.

Not only that, but we are also expecting more RTX Super/Ti cards and Ampere based GTX GPU. The RTX 3060 seems to come in 2 variants according to the leak. 2 variants of RTX 3060 makes things more interesting.

RTX 3060 comes in 2 Variants hinting a Super/Ti Version

The mid-ranged card is reported to use the GA-106 and the more advanced GA104-300 GPU. The RTX 3060 2 GPU variants point it out as a standard and Super version. The RTX 3060 uses the GA-106 GPU with its lesser powerful silicon.

Whereas its brethren RTX 3060 Super/Ti uses the GA104-300 GPU, which is astonishingly used in RTX 3070. The RTX 3060 Super has 4864 CUDA cores and is equipped with GDDR6 non-X memory.

It has 1024 CUDA cores less than the RTX 3070, making it a weaker option. A similar tactic was done with RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. The RTX 2060 Super utilized the TU104 GPU, identical to the RTX 2080 GPU.

Kopite7kimi, the leaker, shared some insight about the RTX 3070 Super/Ti, RTX 3060, and RTX 3060 Super/Ti. The leaker previously correctly predicted the spec of the high-end RTX cards.

Lenovo listed their Legion T3 with RTX 3070 Ti. The RTX 3070 Ti listed showcased 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. Still, there isn’t any confirmation on the RTX 3060 Ti. Every leak must be taken with a grain of salt.

SKU0 GA104-400 PG141/142 GDDR6X/6 8GB 3072=3070Ti

SKU10 GA104-300 GDDR6 2944=3070 https://t.co/p3mfchajfR — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 7, 2020

The RTX 3060 is expected to launch with 6 GB GDDR6 VRAM with 4,864 CUDA Cores. Whereas the RTX 3060 Super/Ti will launch with 8 GB VRAM and better-clocked GPU.

People are also expecting RTX 3080 Ti with 12 or 16GB Of GDDR6X VRAM or even a massive 20GB VRAM. Even though the RTX 3060 has 1000 fewer CUDA cores than the RTX 3070. It is a compelling graphics card. The pricing on the RTX 3060 is still not known but might cost $399.