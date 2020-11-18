The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti has been the talk of the town for a few weeks. Now Videocardz has leaked the performance metrics for the RTX 3060 Ti. The performance on the RTX 3060 Ti is on point, even beating GeForce RTX 2080 Super.

Nvidia’s Official Gaming benchmarks show the RTX 3060 Ti easily beat the RTX 2080 Super.

The RTX 3060 Ti is shaping up to be a contender in mid-range GPU sections. According to the specification, the RTX 3060 Ti is a successor to the upcoming RTX 2060 Super. But the performance leveraged by the card is better than the RTX 2080 Super.

The RTX 2060 Super and RTX 2080 Super have the same 8GB DDR6 memory like on the RTX 3060 Ti. The cards have similar memory configurations, but thanks to the Ampere architectural advancement, the RTX 3060 Ti comes out on top. All cards were tested in 1440p on the same test bench. The test bench included a Core i9 – 10900K CPU with stock clock settings. The RTX 3060 Ti delivers 43.5% better performance in rasterized mode, whereas it performs 4.75% better in ray-traced games. The RTX 2080 Super loses in a close call with 5.5% in rasterized settings and 9.5% in ray-traced games.

That is just for gaming, as the RTX 3060 Ti has a significantly increased workload performance. It seems Nvidia’s latest Tensor and Ray-Tracing core gives it an uplift in the workload scenarios. The RTX 3060 Ti beast both the RTX 2080 Super and RTX 2060 Super in a convincing fashion. The RTX 3060 Ti has a 36.3% uplift over the RTX 2080 Super, whereas a huge win over the RTX 2060 Super with a 67.8% uplift. The card is on par with RTX 2080 Super in gaming but gets a massive win over the workload scenarios.

The RTX 3060 Ti is a fantastic package all in all. It features the latest GA104GPU featuring 4864 CUDA Cores and reaching a boost clock of 1665 MHz. The card will utilize 8 GB of GDDR6 memory in a 256-bit bus interface. The memory clock for the GDDR6 has 14 Gbps effective speeds with a total bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

The pricing for the card isn’t fixed yet. Speculation around the community and the specs hints at the card to land on $399 in the US. The RTX 3060 Ti listing was seen online in tons of online retailers and the Saudi Arab. The RTX 3060 Ti launch will establish Nvidia’s firm grip on the GPU market as its competition sharpens on the top-tier GPU section.