RTX 3060 Ti is garnering tons of attention after its specs leaked online. The 6GB and 12 GB of RTX 3060 shape itself as a monstrous card for a cheaper price, and people want more of the card. Now a leaked image of the RTX 3060 Ti has emerged online looking identical to the RTX 3070.

Videocardz got hands on the latest founder’s edition of the RTX 3060 Ti. The RTX 3060 Ti looks identical to the RTX 3070, with some minor changes in the internals. The metal accents on the card look a touch more silver than the previous iterations. There seems to be a slight alteration on the heatsink to adjust the GPU. There is nothing much going on; the PCB on the RTX 3060 Ti is smaller with an extended heatsink.

The RTX 3060 Ti is likely getting a 12-power connector seated at the middle of the card. Sources confirmed Nvidia would provide an adapter with the model. The snaps of the card look genuine, as previous leaks have confirmed the existence of the card. Previous early pre-order in Chinese retailers and images from Gigabyte prove its existence. Still, we are waiting for the official announcement from Nvidia.

Officially speaking, the RTX 3060 Ti doesn’t wholly exist until Nvidia announces it. But the speculation for the RTX 3060 Ti has circulated in the community. The RTX 3060 Ti has 8 GB DDR6 memory and uses the GA104 GPU. The base clock speed of the card is 1410 MHz and boost up to 1665Mhz. The card sits on the 256-bit memory bus speed with a maximum memory speed of 14Gbps. The RTX 3060 Ti is a beast and beats the previous RTX 2080 Super in performance. It is a great card for its expected price of $399.

Nvidia is expected to launch the cards on December 2nd. The company is preparing the card, especially for next year. But AMD’s Radeon RX 6000 grand launch made the company push most of their releases ahead. The RTX 3060 Ti’s Nvidia introduction to budget PC builders and Ampere entrance on the mid-range market. But Nvidia is facing constraints in the current event. Nvidia isn’t able to meet demands, and adding a newer GPU to the lineup doesn’t seem to fix the preexisting problem.