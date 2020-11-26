Finally, concrete benchmarks for the RTX 3060Ti graphics card. TUM_APISAK Twitter user posted the picture showcasing Geekbench results. The RTX 3060 Ti in 2 weeks, making it the mid-ranger card.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti Geekbench and 3D Mark scores leak out.

TUM_APISAK posted a picture on Twitter discovering the entries of GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPUs. The RTX 3060 Ti GPU was found in the Geekbench database with multiple results. The card was tested in various APIs for better insight. Here are the scores for the Geekbench benchmarks:

OpenCL (GB5) – 123279

CUDA (GB5) – 133974

Vulkan (GB5) – 107979

OpenCL (GB4) – 326720

The GPU benchmark results show 2 different systems with Intel and AMD platform. The MSI motherboard uses the Ryzen 5000 platform on the Geekbench 5. The Asus system rocks the 10th generation Core i9 processor. The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is 8% slower than the RTX 3070. It does share the same GDDR6 8GB memory, but it has lower CUDA cores, seen in the benchmarks.

Quite odd thing is the RTX 3060 Ti has better scores in Vulkan API. The RTX 3060 Ti in the Vulkan API is 8% faster than the RTX 3070 and 30% faster than RX 6800.

Videocardz leaked the image showing results of 3D Mark Time Spy and Fire Strike. The RTX 3060 Ti is ahead of the RTX 2080 super. But the RTX 3060 Ti is behind by 15% against the RTX 2080 Ti. It seems the Radeon RX 6800 is still stronger, beating the RTX 3060 Ti in both Fire Strike and Time Spy.

Looking at the specification of the RTX 3060 Ti, it sits nicely around the price to performance. The RTX 3060 Ti cost around $399 and started to perform better for its value. But the Radeon RX 6700 might take the fight to the RTX 3060 Ti. The NAVI 22 Radeon RX 6700 becomes slightly cheaper. It might give a good fight against the RTX 3060Ti.

The 8 GB card is set to release on December 2nd. The RTX 3060 looks as the best mid-range graphics card for its price. There are already leaks showcasing the RTX 3060 Ti FE and a render Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti. The leaked information is better than the previously mentioned AOTS benchmark. This is the best concrete benchmark for the RTX 3060 Ti, which purely shows the power of it.