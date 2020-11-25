The RTX 3060 Ti is hyping up as the next best budget card. But until Nvidia announces it, the card doesn’t fully exist. Previous reports and rumors speculated the RTX 3060 Ti was already in the works. The card was seen on pre-order in Chinese retailers and showcased a finished product from Gigabyte.

RTX 3060 Ti spotted in the AOTS benchmarks with 1080p performance metrics

The reports come from the site Videocardz, who has been leaking information about the RTX 3060 Ti. Now, the site reveals the benchmark numbers in Ashes of the Singularity. The RTX 3060 Ti is not the fastest, but it still makes score points in the benchmarks.

The RTX 3060 Ti scores 7,900 in the AOTS benchmarks. It falls behind the RTX 3070 as designed. But still, the score is impressive for the RTX 3060Ti. The benchmark showed the RTX 3060 Ti paired with Core i7 – 8700K clocked at 3.70GHz at stock settings. The benchmark was done in Crazy 1080p graphical settings with DirectX 12 API.

The Ashes of the Singularity benchmarks settings are not considered reliable. The game benchmark design isn’t used everywhere and doesn’t provide concrete results. But as always, everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the comparative results aren’t good as the RTX 3060 Ti is a mid-tier GPU. Comparing it with the RTX 3070 or even the Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800XT is a no brainer.

Compared to the Radeon RX 5700XT, the RTX 3060 Ti is an absolute performer. Added to that fact, it also supports Ray-Tracing. The RTX 3060 Ti is the best mid-range card for the price. But reports say AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 series will pose a problem to the RTX 3060 Ti. There aren’t many reports of the Radeon RX 6700 series. But looking at the RX 6800XT performance and NAVI architecture, the Radeon RX 6700 will pose a problem for the RTX 3060 Ti.

The RTX 3060 Ti is using the GA104 GPU in its core and driven with 8 GB DDR6 memory. It is shaping up to be a tremendous mid-range GPU. Previous performance chart leaks show great promises, surpassing the $800 RTX 2080 Super in gaming performance. We are still waiting for the launch of the RTX 3060 Ti on December 2. AMD’s Radeon RX 6700 series might release early, showing some fierce competition in the market.