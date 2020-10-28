The RTX 3070 just launched yesterday with some flying colors. The RTX 3060 Ti has gone up for pre-order in China, suggesting Nvidia to announce its latest RTX 3060 series. Videocardz supported the unofficial RTX 3060 Ti on Chinese marketplace Taobao.

The RTX 3060 Ti was spotted on the Chinese online marketplace backing up the previous leaks. There isn’t any announcement on the upcoming RTX 3060 or RTX 3060 Ti from Nvidia. The listing shows the card starts from 2049 or 2999 Yuans. That roughly translates to $300 to $450. But an industry source tells Videocardz that the MSRP won’t cost over $400.

There is still no confirmation on the release date for the RTX 3060 Ti. The previous rumors cited the card for launching from mid-November to late-November. The RTX 3060 series might be the last card to release this year. If not, then we might see the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3060 series releasing next year.

Previously the rumored RTX 3070 Ti got canceled thanks to Nvidia’s limited supplies. The AIB partners got calls from Nvidia, telling them to scrap the RTX 3070 Ti. It doesn’t mean the RTX 3070 Ti is a dead product, but Nvidia looks to provide a market with the current RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090. Nvidia wants to offer the pre-existing GPU first before adding more products to the lineup.

The RTX 3060 Ti on paper is a beefy GPU. It is paired with 4,864 CUDA cores and a lineup with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. It looks very closely specced to the RTX 3070. Like previous reports, the RTX 3060 Ti is faster than the RTX 2080. It is not clear that the performance might shift to the real world. The RTX 3070 does have a little more juice than the previous RTX 2080 Ti. But looking at the cards’ performance, the RTX 3070’s saving grace is its price.

The RTX 3060 looks to have similar specs with a reduced 6GB GDDR6 memory and a lower clock speed than the Ti variant. The listing might look like a scam, but the information conveyed does look legit. The RTX 3070 launch looks ok as Nvidia piled up tons of units. But it will still go out of stock. Nvidia hasn’t been able to produce enough units and will face scarcity till early 2021.