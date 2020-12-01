Nvidia is soon releasing the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti set for December 2nd. Days before its launch, the Geekbench results have leaked online, nearly beating the Radeon RX 6800. As a twist of the event, a customer got the RTX 3060 Ti way ahead of the launch. The RTX 3060 Ti is launching soon, and the mid-range card couldn’t get any better.

RTX 3060 Ti Geekbenchmark leaks and with an early delivery to the customer

The mid-range Ampere graphics card is slowly moving into the market with RTX 3060 Ti. The latest set of Geekbench OpenCL databases showcases exceptional performance from the RTX 3060 Ti. The RTX 3060 Ti scores 123737 in the OpenCL test beating the previously high-end RTX 2080 Super. The 2080 Super scores 113177 showcasing the generation increment. The RTX 3060 Ti cost $399 and still performs better than the $800 RTX 2080 Super.

The buyer’s remorse is strong for the late adopters in the RTX 20 series. The RTX 3060 Ti almost beats the RX 6800. The Radeon RX 6800 scores only 125525, whereas the RTX 3070 132068. But the Radeon RX 6700 is gearing up to compete with the RTX 3060 Ti with similar performance and ray-tracing support. The $399 value proposition of the RTX 3060 Ti is excellently undercutting the Radeon RX 6800 by $180 with almost the same performance.

The GeForce RTX 3060 Ti includes 4,864 CUDA cores with 8GB GDDR6 Memory. It has a 14 Gbps memory speed with a 256-bit bus interface reaching a bandwidth of 448 GBps. It has a base clock of 1,410 MHz and a boost up to 1,665 MHz.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti early launch delivery for a lucky customer

A customer was lucky to get hands-on with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti early than the launch date. The customer got its Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC way ahead of the launch date and posted the picture online. The card shows resemblances to the non-OC version of the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, which was leaked online.

The RTX 3060 Ti has a Dual slot design with a triple cooling fan design. The card has a single 8-pin power connector. A Pro version of the card comes with the 8+2 pin power supply with a 2.5-slot design. The RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC pro version of the card has an aggressively clocked and better performance. The RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC comes with an aluminum backplate with an open heatsink design on the back. The open design allows better cooling.

The RTX 3060 Ti has an MSRP of $399, but there is price inflation on every card, thanks to the current world situation. The Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti inflation might cause the AIB model to increase by 10% – 15%. There is still no word for the current stocks for the RTX 3060Ti and might face other Ampere cards problems. Nvidia addressed the existing constraints and hoped the supply would normalize in early 2021.