We are bound for the RTX 3080 Ti launch. Asus has finally leaked the information about the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3060 graphics card. The unlisted graphics card were listed on the Asus website’s support and services section.

Asus ROG Strix RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3060 spotted on Asus’s support and services section.

The RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3060 have popped up on the internet with few leaks showcasing both graphics card power and capability. The RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3060 were spotted on Asus’s website’s support and service page. Now the unannounced graphics cards are removed from the list, but that didn’t stop people from taking the screenshot.

The previous leak from the HP driver showcased the upcoming RTX 3080 Ti. As for the RTX 3060, it has spectated to be canceled. But due to AMD’s tough competition and its latest Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, Nvidia revived most of its stalled graphics cards.

Both the RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3060 have a stock clock version and a factory overclocked version. Plus, looking at the specification, both the cards are massively beefed up with the colossal VRAM configuration.

The reports say the RTX 3080 Ti is on par with the RTX 3090 with the same GA102 GPU. The GPU shares 10,496 CUDA cores and 86 RT cores. But the RTX 3080 Ti is limited to 20GB of VRAM (GDDR6X) instead of the 24GB in the RTX 3090. It is going to be a powerful flagship card even competing with the Radeon RX 6900XT.

The RTX 3060 has no other specification other than its two variants. The RTX 3060 comes in a 6GB variant and a 12GB variant. Reports say the cards have 3,840 CUDA cores lower than the 4,864 CUDA core in the Ti variant. Both HP and Asus have tipped off the new graphics card. It looks like the cards are bound for a release very soon.