The RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX mid-range RTX 30 series card’s launch are closer than we think. Previously MANLI submitted the listing for the card on the EEC. Now PALIT submitted the RTX 30 series card to EEC.

Palit submits RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050 / Ti, and RTX 3060 to the EEC.

The RTX 3080 Ti has been confirmed with the speculated 20 GB VRAM. Previously the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 were rumored to be canceled. But Nvidia had more for its RTX 3080 Ti in the works. As for the CES 2021 event, we were introduced to the latest RTX 30 series mobility lineup.

The RTX 3060 12GB variant is the only desktop series card we got from CES 2021. We had rumored Nvidia to release its budget segment the RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti and the new higher-end RTX 3080 20 GB card. But it seems Nvidia is keeping those for a later dare.

There are DRAM shortages in the market with the current restrictions. So it might be Nvidia pushing the launch date of the card to a safer date. But Videocardz spotted several unreleased Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series cards submitted by PALIT to EEC. The cards feature the RTX 3080 Ti, RTX 3050, RTX 3060 6GB, and RTX 3050.

There is no fixed date for the card’s launch, but we might expect a reveal event in the coming days. But due to the current restriction, we might only see the cards in the Q2 or even Q3 of 2021.