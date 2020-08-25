Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 3000 series are gaining significant traction in the DIY and gaming community. Just ten days before the launch, We are seeing RTX 3090’s photo and leaks. Not only that, but the alleged prices of the upcoming GPUs sare also revealed.

This pricing of the GPUs is just speculation looking at Nvidia’s pattern. But if the postulation is right, we might see a tough fight between the RTX 3000 series and AMD’s BIG NAVI.

The Triple-Slot card, the RTX 3090 is supposed to cost around $1399, might be taking up the Titan SKU

The RTX 3090 is summing up to be a big card with its triple slot design. The large heatsink on the 3090 justifies its TDP. Plus, the new dual fan design signifies better cooling for the cards. The picture shows the RTX Founders Edition compared with RTX 2080 FE. The RTX 3090 is a massive card supposedly replacing the Titan SKU.

There is only a 30% performance uplift comparing the RTX 3090 and RTX 2080 Ti. Nvidia might release the updated RTX Titan and pull ace up their sleeve.The RTX 3090 draws 400W of power at peak with its 12-pin power connector.

The RTX cards are supposed to be using Samsung’s 8nm nodes. Samsung’s 8nm node looks sub-par compared with TSMC’s 7nm node.AMD are utilizing TSMC’s 7nm node for their newer NAVI GPUs. It seems after Nvidia, AMD will roll out their newer RDNA 2 based GPUs.

The GPUs dubbed as “Nvidia Killer” is using TSMC’s 7nm process node and support Ray-Tracing. The NAVI GPUs will be rolling out right after Nvidia announces their newer GPU.

Garnet Sunset posted the price and few shots of the RTX Cards

1400$, correction — James (@GarnetSunset) August 21, 2020

The pricing does signify that Nvidia is splitting their graphics card into GTX and RTX series. The RTX 3060 starts at $400, RTX 3070 at $600, RTX 3080 at $800 and RTX 3090 at $1400. The RTX 3090 is priced slightly higher than the RTX 2080 Ti.

But the higher VRM and a supposedly 40% performance gain justify its pricing. But for the lower end, RTX 3060 pricing doesn’t seem good.Guessing the price, the RTX 3060 is surely getting a VRAM upgrade and bump in clock speed.

We are not 100% sure that we will be getting an Ampere architecture based GTX card as we are not sure about latest 11XX GTX cards as well . The event on 1st September will reveal the upcoming RTX 3000 series card.

Questions are going on in the community about GPU’s architecture. Is it Ampere? Nvidia is playing its cards ahead of AMD.AMD is releasing their newer RDNA 2 based NAVI GPUs. The Green team is ready to undercut GPU prices. It is going to be a tough fight between Nvidia and AMD.

The victor asserts the domination of most of the gaming market: Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, will host Nvidia’s live event. The event is on 1st September, but the leaks are spicing up the Ampere Cards’ reveal.