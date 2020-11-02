This year, Google has remained quite passive. Neither did we get to witness a smartphone release not we saw any outstanding product. Well, the company did state to bring out Nest and Chromecast hardware, but we have not been receiving any updates about the Pixelbook Go or any other device. Yet, as per the company representatives, we can expect 2021 to be a banger with more fruitful things coming on the way.

With much patience, we have waited for Google to come out with its hardware works. As the sources tell, the Company has exciting products going to be revealed in 2021. So far, the Company has set fascinating hardware plans for next year. The same year, Google will also release a portion of its long-term hardware investments.

According to Max Weinbach, one of the exciting devices one could expect to come out is a ‘true flagship’ Pixel smartphone. He further clears that other rumors are unconfirmed, and Google would introduce this device in late 2021, around March. The representatives reveal that this Pixel Smartphone could be the next big thing from Google. Well, this is yet to be witnessed, though! We must have to wait until March of 2021 for this.

Rumor has it; Pixel could feature Google’s in-house chipset, codenamed Whitechapel. However, we have not received any such details from Weinbach. Axis states that Google received prototype versions of Whitechapel in April. These chipsets include two ARM Cortex-A78 cores, two A76 cores, four A55 cores, and a GPU with 20 processing units built on Samsun’s 5nm process.

Besides, a leaked Android document received by 9to5 Google shared that Google may introduce a foldable Pixel smartphone. Here, we have attached a video of Alphabet’s most recent Investor Relations call. If you want to listen to what the Company talks about regarding its plans and future schemes, go through it.