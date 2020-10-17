The famous browser game Runescape is finally on Steam. For all those players looking to dive right into the most addictive MMORPG, the Steam version is better than ever.

Steam’s Runescape is free-to-play and offers all of the benefits particular to the store. For starters, you’ll be playing alongside a community of thousands of players. The game is already trending on the site as a top-seller.

Secondly, you can earn achievements, trading cards, and Steam Goody Bags. On the same note, the storefront will handle all of the updates and patches the game needs, free of charge.

Lastly, you get access to tons of tutorials, community posts, forums, and news right in your Steam library.

Free-to-play MMORPG recommendations

Now that we’re here, let me guide you towards another great free-to-play MMORPGs on Steam.

I’m talking about Path of Exile. It debuted about seven years ago as Diablo II’s spiritual successor. Over the years, though, it’s gon above and beyond what Blizzard can offer.

Currently, POE is the most complex and expansive action RPG / dungeon-crawler there is. Better yet, the developers keep expanding the game every year without charging anything to its player base. The only micro-transactions involved are cosmetic items and stash expansions/improvements.

What is Runescape?

If you’ve been out of the loop, we are going to talk a bit about Runescape. As this is an old-school game, most of our young readers are probably unaware of its existence.

It would be weird, though. Runescape competes against World of Warcraft as the most popular MMORPG in the world. There have been over 200 million Runescape accounts since the original 1998 version debuted. In 2013, though, it won the World Guinness Record for the most popular MMORPG video-game in the world.

Runescape Info

“RuneScape is a high fantasy open world MMORPG. Explore an ever changing and evolving living world where new challenges, skills, and quests await. Featuring unprecedented player freedom, you choose how to play, adventure, and grow.”

Check on Steam

Platforms Release Date Mac OS, Window, Linux PC January 4, 2001 Publisher Developer Jagex Jagex Genre MMORPG

The game takes place in the fantasy land of Gielinor, and it starts like it always has. You complete a short tutorial on the Ashdale Island that teaches you the basics of the game. Runescape is about click-combat, exploration, resource gathering, and crafting.

After you finish the tutorial, you reach the mainland of Gielinor, and it gets overwhelming fast.

Aside from Albion Online, Runescape still boasts the most comprehensive crafting system you¿ll find. You gather everything, from fish to coal, and you have to grind for every item.

Getting to know the ground is very important. The minimap is your friend, as it shows you the area, the available quests, and the sites when you can gather resources.

It also shows you the Home Teleport icons, which can teleport you to any other lodestone. All major cities and locations in the Runescape world have a Home Teleport circle.

The skill system on Runescape

Deciding what to do first is still hard. There’re many skills you can level up from 0 to 100, and you can do so by merely participating in an activity. For example, slaying enemies with a bow levels up “Ranged,” whereas crafting arrows gives XP to the “fletching” skill.

If you want to become a great armor craftsman, for example, then you’d need to go to the mines to gather materials. You need a pick for that, by the way, and the stronger the material you’re harvesting, the stronger the pickaxe you need.

Mining ore from rocks levels up your Mining ability. Then, you can take the materials to a city’s furnace to create weapons and armor. It levels up the Smithing skills, which yields better and better gear the higher it goes.

There’re about 30 skills, although some of them are only available for members. With such an endless classless progression system plus its vast open world, Runescape is known to be addictive.

For example, a members-only skill can summon beasts from the Spirit Realm to help you in combat.

The quest system on Runescape

Questing is equally expensive. Every major city offers a vast selection of varied quiet you can pick according to your level.

Runescape’s quests have always been the jewel of the game. All of the side activities and skills you can o are there to craft or make money to buy the gear to complete the quests.

There’s no fetching or generic quests on Runescape. Every mission is hand-crafted by the designers with a piece of the story of Gielinor. They involve necromancy, mage cults, golems, greedy businessman, lost princesses, a lot of humor, and terrific rewards.

On top of questing, you can also participate in Daily Challenges. They allow you to level up fast and learn about the content of the game.

How does combat work?

Combat is mostly outdated, so it’s not the best part of the game.

As I said, Runescape has a simple point & click combat system. You can use melee weapons, bows, and magic.

The Magic skill, which starts at level 0, offers teleportation abilities plus a simple airstrike to combat. As you use the spell, you can level your magical skills to unlock new spells and use better magic-oriented gear.

You also need runes to cast certain spells, which you can craft through the Runecraft skill. Otherwise, you can buy them from NPCs or other players, but they get expensive as levels go up.

Character selection screen

The character creation screen allows you to tweak the looks of your personal protagonist to your liking.

The screen also gives you the option to play the game solo, offline. However, I wouldn’t recommend that option as, eventually, you’ll need items other players can craft.

The Runescape update

Over the years, the game has passed through several updates to modernize graphics and gameplays.

Right now, we’re reviewing the formerly-known “Runescape 3.”

Since 2008, developers Jagex has overhauled the combat system to make it feel more smooth and natural. Moreover, they granted the ability mine resources (timber, ore, fish, or whatever) while completely AFK.

The Steam version of the game is the latest Jagex has to offer. With the community features of the store, it’s also

the best.

What’s different on Steam?

“Journey into the Sixth Age of Gielinor and discover a fantasy world deep with legend and lore. Gielinor’s people may be thriving, but the Elder Gods still scheme. The clouds are darkening and war looms. Experience a fantasy online world 19 years in the making.”

If you decide to dive into the Steam Store game, you will earn a goody bag. The offer expires on November 14, though.

Aside from the goodies, players can earn 20 achievements, 15 trading cards, and special Steam customizations. On top of that, you can link your existing Runescape account to Steam and continue forward.

Game members can also go forward with their subscription. In that regard, Steam is offering various membership packs, which includes a 12-months Runescape membership with a ton of extra items.

Check our latest gaming news:

In Summary

Runescape is the original craft-your-own-story MMORPG. It’s free, it doesn’t ask much from your computer, and it’s a quick 8GB installation.

It does have some money gateways, though. Notably, many high-level areas where you can gather resources or slain monsters are for members only. The same is to say about some of the best skills the game has to offer.

No problem, though. Runescape is endless either way. You can do a lot before you start feeling like you’re missing out.