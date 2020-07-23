Graphic Card Manufacturing Companies such as NVidia, AMD, Intel, MSI, or many others are the front-runners in developing graphic cards that are good performers but also affordable to the mass. With the lunch of the Cheaper MSI Gaming M(X) series based on AMD RX 5600XT, the fight seems to have become fiercer. The only thing left to see now is, how much the gamers will benefit in terms of spending in comparison to other brands.

MSI’s latest announcement for this affordable line sure has stirred up the hype in the gaming community. As MSI is known to be reliable in the tech community, it is natural that many people are interested in this launch. But, there is a slight compromise on performance in comparison to the company’s main Gaming line up. The confusing similar-sounding names of the Cards can also be a bother for some people.

Clock Speeds and Performance

Additionally, both the M and MX series have slower speeds and different coolers. Rather than the Twin Frozr 7 Cooling of the main gaming series, both line-ups have different, dual-fan coolers. Therefore, to compensate for the cooler, which is likely to have smaller and fewer heat Pipes and smaller cooling blocks, the clock speeds have been moderated to the lower side. M series has 1130MHz, and the MX series has a 1280MHz base speed, which is slower than the speed of their predecessors, the Gaming, and the Gaming X series. They both respectively have 1185MHz and 1280MHz base speed.

Talking about the boost clock speed, Gaming M and Gaming MX have 1560MHz and 1620MHz, respectively. Which is pretty slow when compared to their predecessors, the Gaming and Gaming X series, Which both have 1600 and 1750MHz speed, respectively. And it is understandable to have a difference in performance, knowing the price will get lower.

MSI RX 5600 XT



Base Clock Speed Boost Clock Speed Gaming X



1420MHz 1750MHz Gaming MX



1280MHz 1620MHz Gaming



1185MHz 1600MHz Gaming M



1130MHz 1569MHz

Ports and Features on Gaming M(X) series

Plus, if we look at the other features and port selection, we have an 8-pin power connector. There will be 3 display ports and 1 HDMI port. The Ram we get is 6 GB of DDR6, capable of playing the modern and demanding games. However, the performance with the given clock speed is still very unsure.

Verdict

Now, the only thing left to see is how cheaper these new line-ups will be. As the Gaming Series costs 260$, and the Rx series costs 290$ and has significantly better clock speeds. If the price difference is very little, what this new series will accomplish is, make the already confusing Line-up more confusing for the buyers.