AMD is not only looking to catch up with Nvidia but look to overtake the GPU market. If the rumors turn out to be accurate, then we have the RTX 3080 killer upcoming. The Radeon RX 6800XT topples the RTX 3080 in some of the benchmarks. If the figure does add up, we might see a higher-end GPU from AMD, which topples its Nvidia counterpart.

AMD RX 6800XT beats Nvidia’s RTX 3080, falling behind on ray-traced workloads

There are several results on the internet, all showcasing different but similar outcomes. The results from Igor’s Lab claims the RX 6800XT is 18.2% faster than the RTX 3080. The test shows both the cards running in 4K. The RX 6800XT scores 12,871 on the native 4K benchmark, whereas the RTX 3080 scores 10,531. That is a considerable lead from the Red Team thanks to its latest RDNA 2 architecture.

Similar results were reported by WCCFTech, showing the same 18% lead. On the other reports, Twitter user CapFrameX mentions the RX 6800XT scores only 11,500, and the RTX 3080 scores 10,600. The scores are quite neck to neck and show only a 9% lead. But the newer driver release of the RDNA 2 based RX 6800XT does offer more promises.

Twitter user KittyYYuko also displayed a NAVI 21 GPU’s lead in Fire Strike Ultra but reported a lower score in Time Spy and Time Spy Extreme. Yes, the RDNA 2 architecture brings ray-tracing to all its lineup. But since it is a newer addition, we did expect a weaker performance. But if it’s close to the RTX lineup, it will be an excellent perspective to AMD and its fans.

We are quite excited about the Radeon RX 6000 series launch and how Nvidia implemented ray-tracing in their GPUs. The RX 6800XT has 3,840 stream processors and 12 GB GDDR6 memory. The card has a 200W TDP and boots up to 2.5Ghz. A great deal if you’re looking for a next-gen AMD card.

The Radeon RX 6800XT is expected to be unveiled today at AMD’s online press conference. We are excited to see how AMD’s GPU shapes up. The revealed cards will hit the shelves on the 5th of November alongside its Ryzen 5000 CPUs.