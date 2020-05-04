Last Year, AMD released their new Ryzen 5 3500X limited to SI (System Integrator) and China. Now the CPU is available anywhere in the world. But is it a good CPU for the price? Well, that’s why you are here to learn about it. Now it can be found in China and has made ways through India too.

If you haven’t heard about the Ryzen 5 3500X, that is expected because no one expected AMD to release it. This 6 Core 6 threads CPU is a spec downed version of the Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. It performs seemingly well, but how well does it stack up with the competition?

The Ryzen 5 3500X: Toned down version with SMT disabled

The Ryzen 5 3500X is a six-core six thread CPU based on the Zen 2 architecture. It uses the same 7nm process node and falls in the AMD 3rd Gen Ryzen family. The six cores six thread CPU doesn’t have SMT (Simultaneous Multithreading), making it a bit weak performer in the multi-threaded workloads.

The CPU has a base clock of 3.6 GHz and a boost clock of 4.1GHz rated with a TDP of 65W. It supports PCIe 4.0 and has a total of 32 MB L3 cache size. The CPU specs match with Intel Core i5 – 9400F but are quite similar to the Ryzen 5 3600 but lack the six extra cores. The Ryzen 5 3500X is quite a competitor and performs on par with the Core i5 – 9400F. It has no integrated graphics, like all the Ryzen mainstream lineup.

Getting hands-on the Ryzen 5 3500X is tough. AMD only ships the CPU in bulk, meaning SI will have to order a large number like 500 units. The CPU is commercially available in China and can be found in India, too, but you can find it in second-hand markets and sites. The CPU is currently available in Aliexpress, costing $150, and the tray version is available for $130.

So now, how does the CPU stack up against others in the specification category?

Benchmarks:

We are testing all the games in 1080p high settings. Our testbench consists of 16GB G Skill Trident Z 3600MHz CL16, Aorus X570 Master motherboard, and an RTX 2080 Ti. We will be comparing the Ryzen 5 3500X with the Ryzen 5 2600, Ryzen 5 3600, and Intel Core i5 – 9400F.

So let’s get on with the benchmarks:

Cinebench R20:

Cinebench R20 Single Core Multi-Core Ryzen 5 3500X 472 2639 Ryzen 5 2600 379 2808 Ryzen 5 3600 481 3604 Core i5 – 9400F 423 2372

The Ryzen 5 3500X performs better in a single-core test beating out the similarly specced Core i5 – 9400F, but the six extra cores in the Ryzen 5 3600 purely show what extra cores can give in a multi-threaded workload.

Blender Benchmark:

Blender Benchmark Seconds (Lower is better)

Ryzen 5 3500X 2020 Ryzen 5 2600 1593 Ryzen 5 3600 1360 Core i5 – 9400F 2048

The same result can be found in this blender benchmark as well. The Ryzen 5 3600 and Ryzen 5 2600 beat the six-core/ 6 thread Ryzen 5 3500X and Core i5 – 9400F. The extra cores are always a handful of productivity tasks.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Average Frame Rate Ryzen 5 3500X 79 Ryzen 5 2600 78 Ryzen 5 3600 99 Core i5 – 9400F 77

Most of the games rely on the single-core performance utilizing fewer cores under load. The Ryzen 5 3500X and Core i5 – 9400F comes on par with each other and perform neck to neck with each other. Whereas the Ryzen 5 2600 struggles to keep up with the new CPUs.

Battlefield V:

BattleField V Average Frame Rate Ryzen 5 3500X 142 Ryzen 5 2600 126 Ryzen 5 3600 149 Core i5 – 9400F 140

Similarly, on the Battlefield V, the 3 CPUs, the Ryzen 5 3500X, Ryzen 5 3600, and Core i5 – 9400F are neck to neck with each other. The Ryzen 5 3600 leads the pack with a 6% difference between it and the Core i5. The Ryzen 5 3500X has a 2% advantage over the Core i5 – 9400F. Not a lot of difference is seen.

Hitman 2:

Hitman 2 Average Frame Rate Ryzen 5 3500X 94 Ryzen 5 2600 92 Ryzen 5 3600 102 Core i5 – 9400F 105

The Core i5 – 9400F surprisingly beat every Ryzen CPU in the testing. The Ryzen 3500X is comparable to the Ryzen 5 3600 here. Whereas the Ryzen 5 3600 easily beats the Ryzen 3500X. But the leads aren’t that huge.

So Is Buying Ryzen 5 3500X Worth It?

The Ryzen 5 3500X is in a tight spot, to be honest. It is not the best CPU in the price range ($150), but it still can stand against Intel and its competitors. Gamers and SI better use the Ryzen 5 3500X. The Chinese market pre-built is filled with the Ryzen 5 3500X and is gaming forwarded too. But still, Ryzen 3600 is the best CPU that you can find in the market.

The Ryzen 5 2600 looks more compelling here than the Ryzen 5 3500X, and it cost the same. The productivity and gaming performance on the Ryzen 5 2600 is better than the Ryzen 5 3500X. The Zen 2 architecture is nice, but if you are thinking of doing heavy work, the Zen+ based Ryzen 5 2600 seems a compelling option. The Core i5 is good for gaming but still falls behind in productivity.

So if you are a hardware collector or a self-focused gamer, the Ryzen 5 3500X is an acceptable option. But still, the retail Ryzen 5 2600 is better and costs the same. Adding $50 to the $150, The Ryzen 5 3600 is the best CPU, and adding $50 looks way better. But if you are a Ryzen Fanboy and an avid hardware collector, Ryzen 5 3500X is a must-have.