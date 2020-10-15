AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Series processors are looking stunning and have a star-studded lineup. From the Ryzen 9 to Ryzen 5, every processor is excellent in performance and shows off quite the potential. And the non-x variant also might be great considering its X counterpart. The Ryzen 5 5600 is on paper fabulous for its specification and is only slightly slower than its X counterpart.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 priced at $220.

Take the Ryzen 5 3600 or Ryzen 5 2600; they are budget focused processors aiming to deliver superb performance for a well renowned low price. So take this leak with the grain of salt; not all the information might be accurate. According to a post on Twitter by @harukaze5719, the Ryzen 5 5600 will debut in early 2021.

The Ryzen 5 5600 will cost $220 at launch, and it only gets better. The 6 core 12 thread processor will have a similar TDP as the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Recently, this article was posted, but I couldn't find the post's source. 😭 My search ability is still low… > From foreign source 1) R5 5600 will release early 2021, price $220 2) R5 5600X is similar or better than i7 10700 (1T, nT, Gaming) pic.twitter.com/gqy2N1hY5H — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) October 12, 2020

It is not quite sure, but the Ryzen 5 5600 is expected to have a similar or even better performance than the Intel Core i7 – 10700. The Ryzen 5 5600 is said to have similar single-core, multicore, and gaming performance to the Core i7 – 10700. For the low price of $220, this might be a great revelation to budget gamers.

The Core i7 – 10700 has 8 cores and 16 cores and costs $295. If the Ryzen 5 5600 beats the Core i7, then it will be the best CPU in the market. The Ryzen 5 5600 looks to dethrone the current best Ryzen 5 3600 in price and performance. Plus, AMD’s processors are unlocked out of the box, meaning it can match the performance of the Ryzen 5 5600X, gaining even more value.

The Ryzen 5 5600 will feature a single CCD with a 65W TDP package. Still, there is no information about the Ryzen 5 5600, but this speculation can be made when comparing it to the Ryzen 5 5600X. The newer core design in Zen 3 CPU uplifts IPC and increases the single-core performance.

The Ryzen 5 5600 is priced $20 above the MSRP of the Ryzen 5 3600. The Ryzen 5 5600X cost $300. This is the first time in a while AMD priced its processor higher than Intel. If you can overclock the processor, you can achieve the same speed as Ryzen 5 5600X, saving you $80. The Ryzen 5 5600 cites an early 2021 launch, right in time for Intel’s Rocket Lake CPU launch.