We have already been blessed with the Ryzen 5000 series. The Ryzen 5000 series is based on the Zen 3 architecture. The Ryzen 5000 Keynote showed us outstanding performance claims from AMD. A recent leak regarding the Ryzen 5600X has surfaced online, and the benchmark is equal to what AMD promised the users.

Ryzen 5 5600X Zen 3 CPU puts Comet Lake Core i5 to shame and almost beats Ryzen 7 3700X

@TUM_APISAK posted a Cinebench R15 screenshot showcasing the Ryzen 5 5600X. The screenshot submitted by the user shows a significant improvement in the Zen 3 based CPUs. But that doesn’t fully translate what the Ryzen 5000 CPU will offer.

The above screenshot shows the picture of the Ryzen 5 5600X in the Cinebench R15. The Ryzen 5 5600X scores 2040 points, whereas it scores 258 points in single-core tests. Comparing it to the Intel Core i5 – 10600K, the Intel CPU scores only 206 points in single-core tests. The Core i5 falls way behind the Ryzen 5 in even the multi-threaded application. For more added information, Ryzen 5 5600X beats the Ryzen 7 3700X and Core i7 – 10700K, scoring 204 and 217 in the single-core test.

AMD is 42% faster than the Intel Core i5 – 10600K, which has a faster clock speed and TDP. The Single core points show that the Ryzen 5 5600X is 25% faster, beating the Core i5. The 13% IPC uplift claimed by AMD is undoubtedly showing its work here.

In another leak by Jumper118, the Ryzen 5 5600X brings 4746 points in multi-threaded applications and 609 in single-threaded tests in the Cinebench R20. That is a considerable lead considering the Core i7 scores 518, Core i5 scores 498, and the Ryzen 7 3700X scores 509 points in the Cinebench R20 single cores tests. Even better performance in the Cinebench R20 scores increasing the lead of the Ryzen 5 5600X.

The Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core 12 thread part featuring the all-new Zen 3 architecture. It has a base clock of 3.7GHz and a 4.6 GHz boost clock. The 6 cores are enveloped in the 65W package with 34 MB of cache. The newer Zen 3 Ryzen CPUs sure significantly increase performance thanks to the change in CPU core architecture.

The Ryzen 5 5600X starts at $299, beating even the best Intel Core i7 processor in the multi-threaded application and single-core performance. We are waiting for the 11th generation Intel processor launch. It will be fun how Intel tackles the Ryzen 5000 series. The price to performance on the Ryzen CPU shows that AMD is pushing Intel to their limit. The Ryzen 5000 series product are targeted to launch on November 5th.