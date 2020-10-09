AMD announced its next-generation Ryzen 5000 series processors. The Zen 3 architecture-based Ryzen 5000 CPU has improved IPC performance and introduced us with new core technology. The AMD keynote showcased some excellent single-core performance, finally crushing the competition.

AMD announces 4 Ryzen 5000 CPUs – Ryzen 9 5950X flagship CPU with 16 cores and 32 threads

The Ryzen 5000 series processor is touted as a “Gaming Processor” by AMD. The AMD Keynote shed light on the new Zen 3 architecture and the new core technology. Built on the same 7nm process node as the previous Ryzen 3000 processor, AMD has finally changed its new core design, allowing higher IPC gains.

The Ryzen Zen 3 CCD will consist of a single CCX comprised of all the cores and threads. For example, the CCX on the Ryzen 7 5800X will consist of 8 cores and 16 threads running on either single-thread mode or two-thread mode. Now each CPU core will have the same cache memory pool improving single-core performance and gaming latency.

AMD’s Zen 3 core architecture achieves 19% IPC uplift under the same TDP constraints of Ryzen 3000. The flagship Ryzen 9 5950X has 16 cores and 32 threads with a boost speed of 4.9 GHz. The processor features 72MB total cache and TDP of 105W. The Ryzen 9 5950X cost $799.

The High-end Ryzen 7 5900X is the 12 core counterpart with the 70MB cache and a max clock speed of 4.8 GHz with the same 105W TDP. The Ryzen 9 5900X beats the top-end Core i9 – 10900K, 15% in the single-core performance, whereas 21% in the overall performance. A great deal considering it costs only $549.

The enthusiast-level Ryzen 7 5800X comes with 8 cores and 16 threads with a boost clock of 4.&GHz and a 105W TDP. It features a 36 MB cache with a 105W TDP. A strong contender against AMD goes head to head with the Core i7 – 10700K and wins in performance per dollar, costing only $449.

The mid-ranged Ryzen 5 5600X might be the best CPU overall. Its 6 cores and 12 threads can beat the best gaming CPU, the Core i5 – 10600K. The Ryzen 5 5600X comes with a boost clock of 4.6GHz and a 36 MB of cache with a 65W TDP.

It outright beats the Core i5 10600K in the single-threaded application, multi-threaded application, plus performance per watt and even performance per dollar. It looks like the Ryzen 5 5600X is going to be a great steal for the $299.

All these CPUs will support the latest Ryzen 500 motherboard platform and the former Ryzen 400 platform. AMD is assuring that the selected Ryzen 300 series motherboard will support the Ryzen 5000 series processor. The Ryzen 5000 CPU hit store shelves on November 8 worldwide.