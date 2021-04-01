After the Ryzen 5000 series processor’s successful launch, we are waiting for the desktop APUs to release. AMD always releases some APU alongside its Ryzen processor lineup. We are pending AMD’s Ryzen 5000 desktop APUs with the latest Zen 3 architecture. It seems we don’t have to wait a long time to get our hands on the Ryzen 5000 APUs finally.

HP released information on the upcoming HP Pavillion Gaming Desktop with the latest Zen 3 APU.

HP Mexico released the information on the upcoming Ryzen 5000 APUs expected to launch this year. The company mistakenly updated the site giving insights on three new Zen 3 based Ryzen desktop APUs. momomo_us found the Ryzen 5000 desktop APU lineup on the HP Mexico website with some solid specifications.

This is the first time we see the Ryzen APU from a good source. Previously we only got leaks from Chinese forums or the leaked benchmarks. HP is the first valid source that we can trust. The latest Ryzen 5000 Cezanne lineup comes with Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G.

The Ryzen 7 5700G is the top processor with 8 cores and 16 threads. The processor has a 3.8 GHz base clock and boosts up to 4.6 GHz. The APU gets a bump in size with its massive 16MB cache.

The Ryzen 5 5600G has a Hexa-core processor with 12 threads offering performance up to the Ryzen 5 5600. The processor boasts a 3.9 GHz base and boosts up to 4.4 GHz. This is the first time we see the Ryzen 5 5600G getting a massive 16MB L3 cache.

The Ryzen 3 5300G is the final part with 4 cores and 8 threads. This is the first quad-core desktop processor from the Ryzen Zen 3 architecture. The Cache size has been doubled to 8MB offering more wiggle room for performance.

There is no information on the integrated graphics. But there won’t be any difference as AMD will ship the old Vega iGPU. The Vega iGPU has been the staple of every AMD iGPU. Intel has released its latest Xe GPU, which looks to give Vega a run for its money. All the processors have 65W TDP.

There is still no release date for the Ryzen 5000 Desktop APU. Previously the Ryzen 4000 APUs were limited to OEMs only. We might not get the Ryzen 5000 APUs out in public, and the only way to get the new APUs is by buying a pre-built system.