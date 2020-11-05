The previously leaked Ryzen 5 5600X now has come to attention after more and more leaks surfaced online. The owner, Lawrence Timme, launched the video on the CPU benchmarking it. The user even adds more information on the CPU-Z and Geekbench test scores with impressive overclocking scores.

The Ryzen 5 5600X sustains 4.85GHz across all cores with a refined overclocking system.

Lawrence used the Ryzen 5 5600X in the previous leaks showcasing the Zen 3 CPUs’ single-core potential. The Ryzen 5 5600X had the following configuration using the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero board with 16 GB memory. But the memory was quite impressive, rated at DDR4-3800 CL14 memory, a well-suited memory for the Ryzen system.

The dual-tower heatsink cooled the 65W rated CPU. It is suffice to say that the cooler is large enough to cool down the CPU even when overclocked. The benchmarks were first tested in the stock factory settings and later overclocked to push most of the chip.

CPU -Z Benchmarks Single-Core Multi-Core Ryzen 5 5600X (Stock) 640 4900 Intel Core i9 – 9900KF 543 5423 Intel Core i7 – 8700KF 550 3701 Ryzen 7 3700X 511 5433 Ryzen 7 2700X 488 4935

The Ryzen 5 5600X sustains a single clock boost of 4.6 GHz out of the box. The stock performance out of the box is really impressive. The CPU-Z benchmark scores show the Ryzen 5600X beating older Ryzen 3700X with ease and even topping the chart, beating the Core i9 – 9900KF. The single-core performance of the Ryzen 5600X shows a substantial gain performance.

The 6 cores Zen 3 processor was able to hit 8250 points in the Geekbench 3 memory test. The most significant benchmark is the Aida64 Cache and memory test. The Ryzen 5600X is a well-built processor when comparing it with the previous Zen 2 CPUs. The CPU maintained a latency of 53.9 ns. There is a significant uplift in performance, considering the older Zen 2 based CPUs react around 60 – 70ns. The change in Core architecture and restricted core design shows how much matured the 7nm process has become.

It is impressive to see a generation leap and a change in micro-architecture, bringing a lot of performance on the same process node. The Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 core 12 thread processor based on the Zen 3 architecture. It has a base clock of 4.6 GHz, but the user can hit 4.8 GHz on all cores.

The processor ran a 4.85 GHz, all cores with 1.35V increased voltage. And the overclocked Ryzen 5600X scores 4888 points in the Cinebench R20 multi-thread test. The overclocked CPU points are on par with 8 cores counterparts like the Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 – 10700K.

AMD does promise its 13% IPC uplift compared to the previous Zen 2 CPUs. The benchmarks say it all as AMD dethrones Intel with its fastest Zen 3 lineup of CPUs. It is an excellent achievement for AMD to gain more performance in a single-core application. AMD isn’t the multi-threaded workload CPU any more thanks to those single-core performance gains. The Ryzen 5000 CPU will hit retailers on November 5th. The Ryzen 5 5600X is priced at $299 and will require an X570 or B550 motherboard to run it.