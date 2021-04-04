We are pending the upcoming Cezanne Desktop APUs. The Ryzen 7 5750G seems to be the top-of-the-line Cezanne APU. New leaks have surfaced online, with the Ryzen 7 5750G ES showing impressive performance. A true powerhouse with AMD now fabled Ryzen Vega iGPU.

The Zen 3 based Ryzen Cezanne APU outperforms Intel’s 10th generation processor and Ryzen 4000 desktop APU.

The Zen 3 architecture brings improvement to the Core performance of the Ryzen 5000 CPU. The latest benchmarks and higher sales favor the Ryzen 5000 CPU, beating Intel and its 10th generation offerings. The Ryzen Cezanne APU is no slouch in performance, as the leaked benchmark shows.

Twitter User posted the Ryzen 7 5750G ES sample. Even though it is an ES sample, it features a boost clock of 4.55 GHz and features the PBO offering 100MHz extra performance. The 8 core processor has a 3.8 GHz base clock and boosts up to 4.6 GHz. The Ryzen 7 5700G comes with 16 MB of L3 cache and 4 MB of L2 cache.

There is still no information on the integrated GPU on the processor. But we expect the processor features the older Vega integrated GPU. Vega GPU has been the long-standing integrated GPU with its impressive performance. The Ryzen 7 5750G is expected to come with the same Vega GPU consisting of 8 CUs or 512 streamline processes. The GPU is clocked at 2.1 GHz bring the total TDP to 65W.

The Ryzen 7 5750G processor scored 614 points in the single-core and 6229.4 points in the CPU-Z benchmark multi-core test. The Zen 3 architecture sure does help in improving the single-core performance of the Ryzen 7 5750G. It even beats out the older Core i7 10700K, which scores 558 points in the single-core and 5661 in the multi-core test. When overclocked to 4.55 GHz it is almost as fast as the Ryzen 7 5800X. Quite an impressive Silicon.

Single: 614 points @ ~4.55 GHz (PBO: +100 MHz)

Single: 614 points @ ~4.55 GHz (PBO: +100 MHz)

Multi: 6229.4 points @ ~4.45 GHz

We compared the ES with the older Ryzen 7 4750G; in Cinebench, the Ryzen 7 5750G scores 15% better in the single-core performance and 6% faster in the multi-core test. This processor might be the flagship processor for the Cezanne Pro series lineup. We have found a listing for the upcoming Cezanne APUs but no new information on the release date.