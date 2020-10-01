The Ryzen 7 5800X benchmarks have resurfaced online, and it looks great looking at those numbers. The Upcoming Ryzen 5000 series processors are popping all over the internet, spewing tons of questions about its likeliness.

The Ryzen 5800X is going head to head with the top tier Intel Core i9 – 10900K. The results are quite impressive, giving the Core i9 a hard time. AMD is releasing their upcoming Zen 3 processor codenamed, Vermeer.

The Zen 3 processor is the refreshed version of the same 7nm lithography. TSMC’s 7nm FinFET process node was already great for AMD and now looks to refine it even more before moving on to the 5nm process node. The benchmarks of the leaked Ryzen 7 5800X looks like AMD has finally refined the 7nm process node. Plus, the performance increase is quite significant.

Ryzen 7 5800X gains a significant 16% lead over the Core i9 10900K

Renowned leaker @TUM_APISAK found multiple Ashes of the Singularity benchmark submission. The leaked images showcase the Ryzen 7 5800X, the eight cores 16 threads CPU going head to head with Core i9 – 10900K.

By the name, only the Ryzen 7 5800X is the successor of the older Ryzen 7 3800X. Aside from the CPU’s core count, there is no more specification about the Ryzen 7 CPU. The benchmark results are great, but there is no information about the base clock or the chip’s boost clock.

Sources are pointing that Vermeer Chips can attain a 5GHz boost clock. But as ever, rumors and leaks should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Ashes of Singularity submission is quite unapproving of the processor and its capabilities. The benchmark results can be easily tampered with, relaying wrong information to users. So it is better not to fully adapt to this result and fully accept the CPU’s prowess.

Both the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Core i9 10900K test benchmark run at 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution with Crazy 4K preset. The RAM on the Intel system is relatively less, coming around at 16GB, whereas the Ryzen system boasts 32GB RAM.

Both the systems run on Direct X 12 API favoring the multi-core processing power. The Ryzen 7 5800X has an average FPS of 133.6 in the All batches test, whereas the Intel Core i9 comes shy at only 114.8 FPS. In many test scenarios, Ryzen 7 comes on the top with a 16% performance lead.

Even though handicapped by eight cores, Ryzen 7 still beats the Core i9 with ease. We yet don’t know more about the Ryzen 7 5800X. But we are eagerly waiting for the October 8th Zen 3 keynote. If the benchmarks are accurate, we are ready to get amazed by Zen 3 Vermeer CPUs’ power.