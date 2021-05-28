There is no question of the success of the 5th generation Ryzen processors. We do need to dig up a lot on the upcoming Ryzen 6th and 7th generation processor. The Ryzen 8000 might not be that far away from its release. It might take up to 4 – 5 years to launch, but there are pieces of information already floating in the PC community.

AMD Ryzen 8000 will use Hybrid Architecture APUs like Intel and Apple.

AMD has a lot of time to refine and test out its Ryzen 8000 processors. The latest leaks give somewhat insight into the AMD Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge CPU and Strix Point APUs. All these processors are powered by a Hybrid Architecture rocking Zen 5 and Zen 4 cores.

Of course, there will be variables because zen5 is still a long way off, but hopefully we'll see zen5 on the next amd roadmap. — vegeta (@Broly_X1) May 25, 2021

There isn’t much information on the Ryzen 8000 Granite Ridge desktop processor. The Strix Point Ryzen is confirmed to use the Hybrid Architecture like Intel’s upcoming Alder Lake processor and Apple’s M1 processor. The Strix Point APU will be compatible with AMD’s new LGA1718 platform.

AMD will be utilizing TSMC’s 3nm process node to manufacture the Zen 5 processors. TSMC’s ready to start testing out their 3nm process node and hope to start mass manufacturing from Q2 of 2022. According to the leaked picture, the Strix Point processor will use Zen 5 and Zen 4D architecture. The Zen4D indicates the refresh version or direct port of the Zen 4 architecture from the 5nm node to the 3nm node. The APU seems to have 8 larger Zen 5 cores and 4 smaller Zen 4D cores.

The Strix Point APU is the next processor after AMD’s Zen 4 based APU to get the Navi-based integrated graphics unit. We might get the same monolithic design with all the IPs (CPU/GPU/IO). But we can expect a lot of performance from the Strix Point Ryzen APUs. The Zen 5 APU will come with the latest RDNA3 GPUs and utilize TSMC’s 3nm process node.

AMD is will start pushing out APU on the mainstream platform from the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Raphael processors. The Zen 4 will finally bring out the APU in the mainstream, with many exciting developments exciting the Ryzen 8000 launch. Mostly the Strix Point launch.