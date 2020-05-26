Mainstream Desktop processors have come a long way. Before 2017 we had four core and eight threads as a high-end desktop processor. After AMD introduced its Zen-based Ryzen processor, the market has shifted its way toward higher core-based processors. The Ryzen 9 3950X is the high core count consumer CPU available right now in the market. Yes, it is a beast with its 16 cores and 32 threads, which Intel is having a hard time competing with.

The AMD Ryzen 3950X is not your average CPU — this CPU is a high-end enthusiast level processor. The newer Zen 2 architecture improves the performance and adds more cores in a single package. But is it worth it to buy a Ryzen 9 3950X in 2020? Intel just launched their new 10th generation processor, and with AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 series processor expected, how is the dwindling fate of the Ryzen 9 3950X?

The 16 core 32 Threads Mainstream processor still packs a punch!

The Ryzen 9 3950X is a 16 core/ 32 thread processor with a base clock of 3.5 GHz. The processor can reach a maximum single-core speed of 4.7 GHz. The 64 MB total L3 cache is a significantly large upgrade considering the multi-threaded performance. The large cache size shows dominance over the overall performance.

Compared to Intel, AMD is using a chiplet system on their Zen 2 architecture where the chiplets communicate with each other using the infinity fabric interconnect. Each chiplet has eight cores, but each of the cores has variable clock speed. Due to the variable clock speed, the overall base clock of the product is lower. The chiplets are connected to a 12nm IOD (I/O die).

Thanks to the TSMC 7nm process node, the Ryzen 9 3950X has a TDP of 105W. The 7nm process node allows AMD to densely pack more transistors while lowering the TDP of the whole package. We can see the advantage of the 7nm node while comparing it to Intel 14nm process node. Intel is struggling to add more cores, and their older 14nm node produces a lot of heat, sucking more power. AMD advises using an AIO liquid cooler for the hefty processor.



Processor Cores/Threads Base/Boost Frequency TDP L3 cache Price Ryzen 9 3950X 16 / 32 3.5 / 4.7 105W 64 MB $749 Core i9 – 10980XE 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.8 165W 24 MB $979 Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6 105W 64 MB $625 Core i9 – 9980X 18 / 36 3.0 / 4.4 165W 20 MB $1999 Core i9 – 10900K 10 / 20 3.7 / 5.3 125W 20 MB $488

AMD is still supporting the AM4 socket and introduced its 400 series chipset. With the introduction of the PCIe Gen 4.0, AMD has 24 lanes enough for the consumers in mind. There were some problems with the launch. The processor didn’t reach its advertised boost clock, but everything works right after a few minor updates.

So it was kind of hard to see a 16 core processor in mainstream processors. But AMD shook the market, introducing the Ryzen 9 3950X. The continuous support for the AM4 platform and the never-ending addition of features, AMD has launched its 500 series motherboard. The continuous support on a single AM4 platform brings back the customer to buy AMD’s product.

Test System/ Benchmarks:

The Ryzen 9 3950X will go head to head with Intel’s latest 10th gen offering and its lower Ryzen 9 3900X counterparts. The HEDT parts tested here are paired with similar hardware. All the games are tested in 1080p to ensure the CPU’s gaming performance. The 1440p gaming test is CPU limited and depends more on the graphics card. So these are the configuration for the test setup:

AMD System: AM4 Socket (X570)

Motherboard: Aorus X570 Master Motherboard RAM: 2 x 8 GSkill Tridentz DDR4-3600Mhz CL15

Intel System: LGA 1151 / LGA 1200

Motherboard: MSI MEG Z390 / Z490 Godlike RAM: 2 x 8 GSkill Tridentz DDR4-3600Mhz CL15

All System:

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080Ti



Storage: Sabernet Rocket 1 TB SSD NVMe PSU: ROG Thor 1200P Cooling: DeepCool Castle 240EX

Cinebench R20:

Score (Higher is Better)

Processor Score

Ryzen 9 3950X 9,362

Core i9 – 10980XE 9,105

Core i9 – 9980XE 8,905

Ryzen 9 3900X 7,252

Core i9 – 10900K 6,160



Blender:

1440p Render Scene, Time (Lower is Better)

Processor Time

Ryzen 9 3950X 1:59

Core i9 – 10980XE 1:56

Core i9 – 9980XE 1:58

Ryzen 9 3900X 2:32

Core i9 – 10900K 3:05



HandBrake:

1 GB 4K to 1080p Transcode, Time (Lower is Better)

Processor Time

Ryzen 9 3950X 3:47

Core i9 – 10980XE 3:52

Core i9 – 9980XE 3:57

Ryzen 9 3900X 4:20

Core i9 – 10900K 5:36



AutoDesk Maya:

1080p Project Render, Arnold Renderer, Time (Lower is Better)

Processor Time Ryzen 9 3950X 10:07

Core i9 – 10980XE 11:30

Core i9 – 9980XE 11:56

Ryzen 9 3900X 12:45

Core i9 – 10900K 18:01



The Cinebench R20 multi-core and productivity score shows that AMD is truly the king of multi-threaded workload. The Ryzen 9 3950X, with its 16 core beats, the Core i9 – 10980XE. The 7nm process node and better architecture of AMD’s processor lead the table.

Call Of Duty Modern Warfare:

1080p, All Max Settings

Processor Average FPS

Ryzen 9 3950X 172

Core i9 – 10980XE 178

Core i9 – 9980XE 178

Ryzen 9 3900X 181 Core i9 – 10900K 188



Rainbow Six Siege:

1080p, All Max Settings

Processor Average FPS

Ryzen 9 3950X 151

Core i9 – 10980XE 152

Core i9 – 9980XE 153

Ryzen 9 3900X 231

Core i9 – 10900K 244



Shadow of The Tomb Raider:

1080p, All Max Settings

Processor Average FPS

Ryzen 9 3950X 139

Core i9 – 10980XE 150 Core i9 – 9980XE 148

Ryzen 9 3900X 125

Core i9 – 10900K 130



Overall the games don’t use multiple cores ; four cores are enough for games. The Shadow of the Tomb Raider is a graphics-intensive game. The 3950X, with its lower clock speed, maintains 140fps with all the settings high. Most of all, the games depend on single-core performance rather than multi-core, so Intel CPU is favored to win. We can see that the Mainstream processor is taking the lead in the game performance, but the HEDT chips still catch up.

The HEDT might not have the best performance like the mainstream processor, but they sure do live up to it. If you are a professional who likes to game on the side, you sure can do.

Power Consumption:

Processor Idle Load

Ryzen 9 3950X 63 221

Core i9 – 10980XE 70 320

Core i9 – 9980XE 72 333

Ryzen 9 3900X 62 218

Core i9 – 10900K 51 180



Clearly, the 3950X draws low than the Core i9 – 10980XE. The 7nm process node helps to lower the power consumption. The power draw is significantly lower than the Core i9 – 10980XE. The Core i9 – 10980XE didn’t have a Die sanding like Core i9 – 10900K, but still, it holds up its performance.

So is the Ryzen 9 3950X the right choice?

The Ryzen 9 3950X is a heavy performer when it comes to professional or multi-threaded workload. Yeah, in gaming, the Ryzen 9 3950X is not a good choice, but it does stand up to Intel’s higher-end parts. Kudos to Intel with their Single Core processor performance and higher clock speed. But the Ryzen 9 3950X produces less heat and draw less power compared to Intel’s offerings.

The 7nm process node surely helps AMD to catch up against Intel and is significantly efficient within our lineups. Similarly, the price to performance on the 16 core / 32 thread CPU is the deal-breaker. If gaming is the primary focused usage of your system, then we recommend the Intel processor, but looking at the HEDT nature, Ryzen takes the crown. The Ryzen 9 3950X is an all-rounder processor that is good enough for gaming and a massive performer in the professional workload. The extra cores and extra threads improve performance in rendering video and 3D objects.

With the new Zen 3 based Ryzen 4000 series processor coming up. News on the internet hints that the Ryzen 4000 will have a good IPC increase. The prices drop on this chip after launch will be significant but will be out shadowed by the next Ryzen 4950X (expect not entirely accurate).

But if you are looking for an all-rounder performer and a good-enough gaming processor, the Ryzen 9 3950X is the best. The Ryzen 9 3950X performance makes our hopes high for the upcoming Ryzen 4000 processor, so stay tuned for updates.