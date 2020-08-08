AMD’s is probably going to release its next-generation Zen 3 Ryzen Desktop CPUs sometime around September this year. The expected upgrade over Zen 2 architecture will bring higher efficiency and IPC (instruction per clock) to the Zen 3 based chips. But if the rumors to the Ryzen 9 4950X ‘Vermeer’ are correct, then we could be looking at a spec bump in clock speeds too.

As spotted by Igor’s Lab, the Ryzen 9 4950X mainstream desktop CPU looks to have higher clock speeds than the current generation. While this information comes on the back of a leak, if proved correct, AMD will have another win over Intel.

The speculation arises from an OPN (Orderable Part Number) or part number codes that read “100-000000059-52_48/35_Y.” The OPN code looks to be of a Ryzen 9 4960X engineering sample. The “48” in the OPN signifies that the processor will have a boost clock speed of 4.8GHz. Similarly, the “35” would then mean that the base clock speed is 3.5GHz.

Currently, the Zen 2 based Ryzen 9 3950X has a boost clock speed of 4.7GHz. If the leak holds any substance, the Ryzen 9 4950X will have a 100Ghz higher boost clock than the retailing Ryzen 9 3950X. However, with 16 cores and 32 threads added with 7nm Zen 3 architecture, the Ryzen 9 4950X could have a higher performance boost.

Information is already floating around that the new architecture will offer between 15 to 17% better IPC and a 50% increase in floating-point operations. There is also a major cache redesign expected for the Zen 3 processors.

AMD may have taken one over Intel when it comes to processor nodes, but Intel is still in the lead when it comes to GHz. Most games perform better when backed with more GHz, and Intel has already achieved 5GHz clock speeds.

While the leaked Ryzen 9 4950X is on track to get 4.8GHz boost clock speeds, one should consider an engineering sample. And, almost always, the retail version has faster GHz than engineering samples. Therefore, the Ryzen 9 4950X could as well come with 5GHz boost clock speeds.

If AMD reaches 5GHz clock speeds for the Zen 3 ‘Vermeer’ processors, they will have caught up to Intel in the only spec they were falling behind. Zen 3 will also bridge the gap to Intel’s current Comet Lake-S chips by including per-core voltage performance. Considering the expected performance boost that Zen 3 architecture will bring to AMD’s next-gen chips, Intel will no longer be able to hold on to the mainstream gaming desktop segment.

Last but not least, AMD may also skip the Ryzen 4000 branding for the Zen 3 based Desktop CPUs. Instead, Ryzen 5000 branding could make a premature entrance to avoid confusion with current Zen 2 Ryzen 4000 chips. If this is true, AMD will skip the Ryzen 9 4950X naming and move over to the Ryzen 9 5950X.