Ryzen Master Driver Not Installed Properly? Try These Fixes

The Ryzen Master is a utility tool that allows you to get absolute control over your AMD CPU’s performance. Its main purpose is to overclock your CPU, but it also provides voltage control real-time information about the temperature and speed of the CPU.

If this software misbehaves and shows you the “Ryzen Master driver not installed” error, this is the right place for you. Follow us in this article to learn the solutions to this problem.

What Causes ‘Ryzen Master Not Installed Properly’ Error

The ‘Ryzen Master driver not installed properly’ error occurs when an incompatible version of it is installed on your computer. It also leaves some residue files which conflict with future reinstalls as well. Registry conflicts are also a common cause of this problem. The older version registry entry of Ryzen master conflicts with the newer versions. So, follow the fixes below to solve this error.

How to Fix Ryzen Master Driver Not Installed Properly?

The most common and operational fix is to edit your PC’s registry. However, the registry may not be the only one causing the problem, and there are other solutions you can also try.

Reinstall Ryzen Master

Reinstalling the Ryzen master software can usually fix most of the problems. If the installation is buggy, the whole utility can go corrupt and show issues while launching. So, here’s how you do it:

Press Windows key + I to open Settings. Go to Apps and then click on Apps and features on the left panel. Click on the three dots icon next to Ryzen Master app and click Uninstall.

It will then ask for admin privileges and then confirm the uninstall. Download the Ryzen Master and Install it again.

Using the Registry Editor

We suggest you backup your registry before tampering with the registry editor. But worry not; you will be just fine if you stick to the steps given below. Depending on your device, there are a couple of ways to try this fix. Troubleshoot with the solution that best matches your registry.

Press Windows key + R Type regedit and press Enter. After opening regedit, navigate to this key:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > ControlSet001 > Services > AMDRyzenMasterDriverV13

Right-click on AMDRyzenMasterDriverV13/V14 and click Yes to delete it.

If this fix does not apply to you, try another method:

Open system registry editor. Reinstall Ryzen master and navigate to this location:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE > SYSTEM > ControlSet001 > Services > AMDRyzenMasterDriver Right-click and rename the “AMDRyzenMasterDriverXXX” to “AMDRyzenMasterDriverV19“

The XXX stands for the older version of the Ryzen master. The multiple registry entries prevents the software from running properly.

There’s also one more fix you can try that’s related to registry:

Open the system registry editor. Go to the following key:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\ControlSet001\Services\AMDRyzenMasterDriver Double click on the C:\Program Files\AMD\Performance Profile Client\AMDRyzenMasterDriver.sys . Delete the “\??\” before the path of the file, press OK, and restart your PC.

Updating Your AMD Chipset Drivers

You can update your computer’s chipset by going to the official AMD site.

Go to the official AMD support website. You can either select your chipset directly from the dropdown menu or click on chipsets from the list below. Navigate to your specific chipset model and click submit.

It will then redirect you to the download page, where the drivers are categorized according to your Operating system’s version. Click on your operating system and download the driver. Run the downloaded file to install the driver.

Update Drivers

Updating your graphics driver is a good option to explore. Outdated graphics drivers can cause alot of issues, and updated drivers have fixes for those issues. Follow these simple steps to update your computer’s graphic drivers:

Press Windows key + X and open the Device manager. Expand Display adapters. Right-click on your graphics driver and press the Update driver button.

Click on search automatically for updates. You can also search for updated drivers in windows update by clicking on ‘Search for updated drivers on windows update.’

This process will automatically search for updates and ask you to download it, if updates are available.

Update Graphics Driver Through AMD Adrenalin

You can also check for updates in the AMD Radeon settings, also known as AMD Adrenalin, to check for the latest driver software. The AMD adrenalin allows graphics control for individual games and provides performance reports as well.

Follow these steps to learn how:

Right-click on your desktop and click on AMD Radeon Settings. Click on ‘Check for updates.’ If any updates are available, it will notify you about them and ask you to download them.

After the download is complete, the AMD adrenalin will ask you to choose the installation type. Choose Express Install and click install.

Perform a Clean Boot

You can disable all non-essential Microsoft services and startup programs to perform a clean boot. Here’s how you perform a clean boot on your computer.

Press Windows key + R, type msconfig , and press Enter. Go to the Services tab. Tick the box labeled Hide all Microsoft services. Untick all intel and computer manufacturer-related services. Click Disable all and press OK.

Open task manager from the taskbar. Go to Startup and Disable all the programs that you think are interfering with your graphics driver. Reboot your PC for a clean boot.

Repeat and backtrack the steps to re-enable all the services and turn your PC back to normal. You can try to enable and disable any service/software that you suspect conflicts with your graphics driver. It will help you narrow down the culprit in case clean booting of your system works.

