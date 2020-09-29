There is some bad news for the PS5 buyers. Xbox boss Phil Spencer dropped news ahead of Xbox Series X pre-orders opening.

Microsoft purchased ZeniMax Media and Bethesda. Microsoft now owns the rights to titles like The Elder Scrolls, Doom, and Wolfenstein. And most likely, also to the upcoming Starfield, which is a sci-fi RPG. ZeniMax Media is a pioneer in modern gaming and has numerous popular franchises. This whole purchase cost Microsoft about $7.5 billion.

This is sad news for those looking to buy the upcoming PlayStation 5 as there are speculations that Bethesda will stop supporting titles on PS and Switch. And in the recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Spencer shared some alarming statements.

For anyone that missed Phil Spencer on Yahoo Finance yesterday talk about potential #Bethesda exclusives, here is the video clip:#Xbox pic.twitter.com/km3LNe2ZsV — GameRy (@GameRy89) September 25, 2020

In his previous comments, he had said that the games would come to other consoles on a “case-by-case basis”. But he emphasized that gamers should feel that this is a big change in the Xbox ecosystem. Sony fans have this other statement to hold on to for now:

We want the Xbox ecosystem to be the best place to play absolutely, and we think game availability is absolutely part of that.

This does not deny that Bethesda will stop making games for PlayStation. But it definitely warns that new titles can come stamped with “Only for Xbox”.

Bethesda’s games have always had a special place on Xbox. And there have been years of dialogue between leaders at Xbox and Bethesda. This is the prime opportunity for them to reach a wider audience. More than 2500 creators at Bethesda will also get to expand their work because of this deal. Xbox will also add Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.