Safari Not Working on iPhone – Try these Fixes

With over 1 Billion users, Safari is the most used browser for Apple users. However, with such extensive active users, you still run into troubles while using the app. Many iPhone users have reported that the app constantly crashes and the websites take too long to load.

This issue generally stems from an unstable internet connection. Or, if you have enabled some experimental features, you’re likely to run into the problem. Luckily, you can resolve it by disabling these features, or tweaking a few system settings can also get the job done.

In this article, we have arranged various solutions you can do on your iPhone to resolve Safari not working. So, let’s see.

Why is Safari Not Working on iPhone

Generally, Safari won’t work if you are not connected to the internet. Besides that, other common causes can hinder Safari from functioning, which is mentioned below: Modifying the system’s settings can hinder Safari.

Your device is running on the older version of iOS and Safari.

You have enabled some features that are stopping Safari from functioning properly.

You have opened too many tabs.

How to Fix Safari Not Working on iPhone

Safari not working on your iPhone is generally a network-related issue. You can start by checking the internet connection on your device. Restart your router and modem and check if it resolves the issue. Otherwise, we have compiled 11 fixes to make your safari work back to normal.

Reopen the Safari

Sometimes the app’s minor glitch can also lead to such an issue. When your app is not working, you can easily close and reopen it. Doing so can fix it without any complex method. You can also refresh the page when the website is not loading on your Safari.

So, try reopening and refreshing the page twice and see if it might work again. Or, sometimes, if the website you are trying to access is still not loading, the website server might be down in a case. So, you can only wait and let the developers fix the issue.

Swipe up from the bottom to open the recent apps. Now, swipe up all the apps to force close it.

Wait for a few seconds. Then relaunch Safari.

Reboot Your Device

This is one of the effective ways to fix apps like Safari not working. When you reboot, your device’s memory will be temporarily cleared. Once the device is powered on, it will start fresh in the memory, which can resolve the issue if any bad cache causes the error in Safari.

So, it’s an easy fix and has a higher chance of fixing most issues in a phone.

Press the Volume Up and Power button until you see the Power Menu. Now, drag the slider to the right to power off your device.

Wait for a minute. Then, Long press the Power button until the Apple logo appears on the screen.

Disable Experimental Features

The experimental features can also interfere with the functionality of your Safari. Such experimental features are stacked with unnecessary features which you might not use. So, you should try and disable some of its features and see if disabling it can make your safari work back to normal.

Open Settings. Look for Safari and Tap on it. Click on Advanced and Select Experimental Features.

Toggle off the different features and see if it works.



Check Your Internet Connection

Safari is an internet-based app. So, it’s important to connect through the internet via Wi-Fi or Cellular data. You should check different websites to see whether your internet is working.

Also, you can toggle on and off the Airplane mode to quickly disconnect and reconnect to improve the internet speed of your device. Once you have a stable internet connection, you can check again and see if the browser is working.

Clear Browsing History and Website Data

If you are an active Safari user, it will store a lot of data within your app. It does not always mean it will do good when it stores a lot of data. Sometimes the huge amount of data can also affect the app from functioning properly, leading to problems like the app crashing or not working.

Therefore, sometimes it’s good to clear the safari data to resolve such an issue.

Open Settings. Look for Safari and Tap on it. Tap on Clear History and Website Data.

Click on Clear History and Data to confirm.

Disable Safari Suggestions

It may have less relation with Safari not working due to this feature. But, sometimes, it’s worth disabling some features like this to check whether they might be the actual culprit behind such an issue.

Here’s how you can disable the safari suggestion on your iPhone.

Open Settings. Look for Safari and Tap on it. Click on Search Engine Suggestions and toggle it off.



Remove the Unwanted Tabs

If you have the habit of opening tons of tabs and leaving without closing them, it can also cause many problems in your app in the long term. Opening tons of tabs can eat the memory faster, and you will face frequent problems like the Safari crashing or responding slowly.

So, check the tab and remove the unwanted tabs so that it can make a space for memory to function properly.

Open the Safari app. Click on the tab icon close to the bottom right area. Click on X to remove it. You need to click on X individually if you have many tabs open.



Disable Content Blockers

While content blocking is a great way to get rid of creepy ads or unnecessary information loads on the website, if you have enabled this feature, it might hinder some websites from working on your Safari. This is why you might feel your Safari is not working on your device.

So, try disabling this feature and see if it is working normally.

Open Settings. Look for Safari and Tap on it. Click on Extensions.

Now, toggle off the content blockers or other extensions.

Switch to Alternative Browser

We know it’s hard to switch when you are used to Safari. But, this is a temporary fix, or if you want to access something immediately, you can download an alternative browser to surf the web.

There are a ton of browsers you can download for free such as Brave, Google Chrome, etc. You may even like such browsers and won’t even think of Safari.

Reset All Settings

Another way to fix Safari not working is by resetting all the device settings. If you have recently modified settings and Safari stopped working well, it will be better to reset all settings.

When you do this, all the settings related to your privacy, network, and others will be restored to default resolving if any such settings cause Safari to work properly.

Open Settings. Click on General. Go to Transfer or Reset iPhone.

Tap on Reset. Tap on Reset All Settings.

Enter the iPhone’s Passcode if prompted. Click on Reset All Setting to confirm.

Update Your iPhone

Apps like Safari, not working can also be caused if your device is running on the buggy version of the iOS. Also, if your iOS version is old, the performance of your device will be lowered, causing problems like apps not working or crashing frequently.

When you update your iPhone, Safari will also be updated. Therefore, updating the device will also solve most of the device’s software problems.