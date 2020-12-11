Samsung released its best PCIe SSD, the 980 PRO, several months ago. The Korean company is one of the best storage providers with its lineup of Solid-State drives. The 980 PRO utilized the PCIe Gen 4.0 interface maxing out at 1TB. It seems the 2TB version will soon be available in the market after a listing was found in a British e-tailer SCAN.

Samsung 980 PRO 2TB storage spotted with full PCIe 4.0 technology.

The 980 PRO from Samsung is the companies first PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSD. The first true successor to the 970 PRO SSD. The PCIe Gen 4.0 technology increases the overall performance of the SSD. There no specification for the 2 TB version, but comparing with the 1TB version, it boasts sequential read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and sequential write speed up to 5,000 MB/s. That specification packed in the 2TB is a no brainer and suitable choice for professionals.

But to tap into the full potential of the SSD, you will need to use a motherboard supporting PCIe Gen 4.0. Till now, only AMD’s B550 and X570 motherboard support the PCI Gen 4.0 SSDs. Intel, as of now, doesn’t have an option, but it is soon coming out with its Z490 with full PCIe Gen 4.0 support. The 980 PRO series is the only SSD in the product line using the PCIe Gen 4.0.

As for the pricing, it sure is expensive. The 2TB format is enormous, and an NVMe version sure does cost more traditional hard disk drive. The e-tailer listed the SSD for 443.99 pounds. Converting the price adds up to around $590. As expected from an NVMe M.2 SSD. 2TB is an enormous amount for storage files and games altogether. The option is not viable for average users. But enthusiasts and professionals who need large storage with excellent speeds.