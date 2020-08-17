Samsung just announced the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, but speculations for the next Galaxy S21 (30) flagships have already started. The interesting rumors are that some features could make a comeback while some could face the ax. Before we get into the supposed rumors, let’s review what we expect from the Galaxy S21 (30) lineup.

The phones will launch in the first quarter of 2021. Like previous years, the expectations are for a February or March release.

The phones will have the latest Qualcomm mobile processor – the Snapdragon 875.

Android 11 OS with One UI skin. Since 2020 saw the One UI 2.5, the next version should be One UI 3 for 2021.

The phones will either carry the Galaxy S21 or the S30 naming.

Flagship pricing. The entry-level flagship could try and match the iPhone 12 pricing. You can expect Samsung to follow suit if Apple decides to lower prices for its upcoming entry-level flagship.

Most of us can only guess what the Galaxy S21 (30) will bring to the table. However, some leaks have already started running the rumor mill for Samsung’s next flagships. After Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, that is.

Galaxy S21 (30) brings back the 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung contradicted its ads when they removed the headphone jack from the Galaxy Note 10 lineup. The ads made fun of Apple removing the headphone jack from iPhones. Unsurprisingly, Samsung took down the ads when the Note 10 released.

Now for the Galaxy S21 (30), the company is reportedly thinking of bringing back the beloved jack and reversing the controversial decision. Most consumers still love the port and are against manufacturers phasing it out.

Tipster @MauriQHD has tweeted about hearing about the situation at Samsung.

Headphone Jack 👀 Samsung -considering- bringing it back, as a risky experiment "to see what happens"

for at least 1 year

ETA: 2021+

some points debated: S = the media will go wild, free publicity

Note = ↑↑ + good lineup for experiments, but less revenue im hearing — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 5, 2020

According to the tweet, Samsung looks at the 3.5mm jack reintroduction as an experiment. The Korean manufacturer seems to be thinking that bringing back the port could aid sales numbers.

The leak, however, goes against the company’s efforts to replicate Apple’s Airpods success. The Galaxy Buds are doing great, and the latest Buds Live has gotten pretty fantastic feedback.

ToF sensor dropped for the Galaxy S21 (30)

A Time of Flight sensor is the one that allows smartphones to use infrared light to determine the distance between the camera and the subject. The primary use case could be to provide better bokeh results, but the 3D mapping implications are more geared towards AR.

Korea’s The Elec (covered by Android Central), reports that Samsung will drop the ToF sensor. The sensor is present in the S10, Note 10, and S20 lineups. Although, it is not present in the recently released Note 20 lineup. The reason cited is the lack of a breakthrough application to justify the ToF sensor.

Samsung’s ToF sensor employs an indirect technology as compared to the direct LiDAR depth sensor from Apple. While Samsung’s ToF is cheaper, it has half the mapping range of Apple’s ToF sensor. Also, Samsung is stuck with an indirect ToF, as Sony exclusively makes direct technology for Apple.

Until Samsung can find a workaround to match the direct ToF with its indirect method and a breakthrough application surfaces, Galaxy phones may not come with the said sensor.

Apart from dropping the ToF rumors, Samsung may be planning more omissions. Reports are that the Galaxy S21 (30) series could ship without chargers, much like the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup.