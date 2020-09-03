Samsung has unveiled the successor for its flagship Galaxy Fold. The new device is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2.

The company had announced the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 several weeks ago along with the Note20 series. The device was officially unveiled yesterday amidst an online event. You can watch the official replay here –

There are some noticeable improvements from the first design. It is more durable and has a faster chipset. Samsung has worked on the feedback it received last year to deliver this.

Display

The exterior display on the new Z Fold 2 is huge and takes up almost all the closed front of the device. There is an ultra-thin glass cover on the interior display. A better choice than the plastic cover on the original Fold. The device offers an exterior 6.2 inch 2260*816 Super AMOLED display. It is a 25:9 Infinity-O Cover Screen display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

The interior display is 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED. And gives 2208×1768 resolution. The 120Hz panel looks amazing at this size and sharpness. The displays are a real upgrade in comparison to that of its predecessor.

Hinge

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 2 has an improved hinge mechanism. There is a CAM hinge that offers a smoother, consistent feel at every turn. It can stand on its own from 75 to 115 degrees. The “sweeper” technology introduced on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is present here too. It should prevent dust particles from settling on the hinge and under the display. Even the gap is smaller than that of the Z Flip.



One can customize the hinge color. Metallic Silver, Metallic Gold, Metallic Red, and Metallic Blue are the available options.

Sensors and buttons

The fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button that sits on the right side of the device when it’s folded. The volume rocker sits slightly lower on this side and is easier to reach.

Multitasking is key

Speaking about the software, it comes with the latest version on OneUI 2.5 and got a surprising feature to run three apps at a time. You can even save pairs or trios of apps as groups and launch them together in the future. You can also take individual screenshots or capture the screen of multiple apps at once.

Pushing forward the idea of multitasking, the device supports app continuity. Users can use an app on the outside display and then continue the experience in the interior display. The switch instantaneous and hence a primary focal point on the device. Multiple apps run on the interior screen in almost all promotional campaigns.

In Flex mode, one can use certain apps in a split view on the main screen. You can use the apps: camera, video call UI, gallery, calendar, and YouTube in split mode. Actionable content and the main display get split into two sides of the display.

Internals

Powered by the latest Snapdragon 865+ chipset, the device comes with 12GB RAM. This time, there is no Exynos variant. It has 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage (the 512GB option is available only in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan).

Camera

Photography has been something Samsung generally dares to test and expand. One can notice that it’s the same case here. The company has given a lot of thought into the cameras on this one.

The triple camera setup on the back is the usual 12MP sensors – telephoto zoom, wide and ultra-wide. It is similar to that of the Note 20 Ultra. The ultra-wide lens gives a 123-degree field of vision, wide-angle gives 83-degree. And the telephoto lens gives a 45-degree field of vision.

The main 12MP f/1.8 sensor has dual-pixel autofocus and optical image stabilization. The f/2.4 telephoto lens does a 2x zoom and is optically stabilized. The ultrawide lens is f/2.2.

At the front, the phone has 2 selfie cameras. One is a 10MP f/2.2 punched on the cover screen and another is a 10MP f/2.2 inside the right half of the folding main screen. One can use the cover screen as a viewfinder and take selfies with any of the three main cameras. Samsung is giving some neat features like Pro Video, Single Take, Bright Night, and Night Mode. These features will help users get the most out of the five cameras. There’s also an auto framing feature for the camera that lets you track the subject.

Connectivity

There is both mmWave and sub-6GHz support for 5G. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes with ultra-wideband for spatial connectivity. Just like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This allows users to transfer files quickly to other Android devices.

Battery

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 houses a 4,500 mAh battery. It expands across both sides of the hinge. And it supports both wired and wireless fast charging option.

Priced at US$1,999 the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available for pre-order in the US and Europe. It will be available from September 18 in about 40 countries in two colors. Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze are the two available color variants.

A special Thom Browne Edition of the device will be available from September 25. It has a fabric-like texture. And comes in a package with the Galaxy Watch3, Galaxy Buds Live, and a set of Thom Browne accessories. The special edition costs US$3,299.

Competition

There aren’t many devices that can compete with the new Galaxy device. There are limited dual-screen foldable devices that start as a smartphone and open up into a tablet.

Microsoft has an Android-powered Surface Duo that comes as a close competitor. But even that doesn’t come with a folding screen. Neither does it have an external screen. Instead, it has two separate 5.6″ Gorilla Glass screens. But this device barely competes when it comes to its functionality. It is only designed to boost productivity and doesn’t come any closer to match with a flagship device. LG has a dual-screen device. The recently launched LG Velvet offers it but with big compromises. It has wide bezels and big hinges.

All in all, there aren’t many choices in the market yet for a tough competition.

That said, with the new Galaxy Z Fold 2, the company is hoping to make some changes to that.

In the event, the company reinstated that their focus this time isn’t to reinvent the Fold formula.

Samsung already reinvented the phone with the Galaxy Fold. With this model, we are trying to make the overall experience better.

Initial Verdict

With a whopping $1,999, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 is a steep climb for the wallet. But we can argue that in foldable technology Samsung is delivering the best that there is yet. The specs are as high-end as they come. And with its versatility and performance, this device is applaudable.

Let’s quickly review the device specifications.